Florida boy, 10, accused of threat to shoot up school is being held in detention center for 21 days

The 10-year-old boy whose mugshot was posted on the Web after he ‘jokingly’ threatened to shoot up his Florida elementary college remains to be locked up in a detention heart, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Daniel Marquez was ordered to be detained for 21 days by a choose final weekend after being charged with making a written menace after he despatched three texts to a pal that allegedly prompt he was plotting to shoot up Patriot Elementary College in Cape Coral.

These texts – two inventory pictures and a message to his pal saying he was wanting ahead to the final day of college – have been taken completely out of context by authorities, the boy’s lawyer informed DailyMail.com in an unique interview.

‘It was an try at humor – however fifth-grade humor,’ Douglas Molloy mentioned.

Daniel was handcuffed at his residence and hauled off by sheriff’s deputies throughout a ‘perp stroll’ shared on-line by the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Authorities additionally launched the boy’s mugshot on Monday whereas warning that ‘faux threats’ lead to ‘actual penalties.’

DailyMail.com can reveal the boy is being held in Collier County Juvenile Detention Middle in Naples. Florida – 55 miles from his residence the place he lives with Military veteran father Dereck Marquez, 35, his elder brother, and grandmother.

Daniel’s nightmare started when the daddy of the boy who acquired the messages received involved and reported them to the Lee County Sheriff’s Division, which then unleashed the total pressure of the regulation on the elementary college honor scholar.

The alleged ‘menace’ got here simply 4 days after the varsity taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas, the place a teen gunman killed 19 youngsters and two academics final week.

In response to the arrest report, Daniel despatched a textual content to a pal saying: ‘I scammed a pal’, together with a Google picture of money.

‘I purchased this,’ he added a couple of seconds later, and included a picture of 4 assault rifles.

He later despatched one other message saying: ‘Prepare for water day,’ referring to an end-of-school 12 months occasion wherein college students take part in water actions.

In a radio interview after the incident, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno mentioned his group didn’t ‘wait one second,’ including, ‘We examine each menace as if it is actual.’

‘I did a marketing campaign. Faux menace, actual consequence. Whereas I perceive the boy is 10 years previous, his mind’s not totally developed. He is a juvenile. I’ve to let you know: When a 10-year-old presses a set off, the aftermath is identical whatever the age,’ the sheriff defined.

Nevertheless, legal professional Molloy – who’s combating for his launch from detention – insists the texts had been child-like humor and had been taken out of context.

Daniel lives together with his father, Dereck Marquez, older brother and grandmother in Cape Coral. The one dad moved to Florida in 2018 after serving within the infantry on Iraq and now works as a realtor

The legal professional representing the younger boy mentioned his father – seen doting on his two sons in a TikTok video above – may be very emotional in regards to the arrest and what has occurred to his youngster

‘Primarily based on a assessment of what has been provided to me, Daniel was texting a pal and so they had been going backwards and forwards, a stream of texts about a wide range of topics,’ Molloy informed DailyMail.com.

‘And inside that was what I can solely name an try at humor – however fifth-grader humor.

‘He made an unlucky reference to assault rifles, however solely in some joking manner, not associated to any type of assault on a college.’

Molloy mentioned the subsequent dialog that they had – which was ‘just a little eliminated in time’ –was about how excited the boy was for the Water Day celebration in school, which is a standard finish to the varsity 12 months.

‘There was no reference tying the 2 issues collectively. Someplace in there was purported to be one thing humorous,’ he added.

‘He did not immediately say he was going to shoot up a college. It’s drawing a conclusion. There’s additional dialog, backwards and forwards about Water Day and the occasions.

‘However nothing, completely nothing associated to taking pictures it up or referencing the weapons.’

Molloy, who was r state and federal prosecutor for 30 years, revealed the texts had been noticed by the pal’s father.

‘The dad had event to assessment them, I am undecided why,’ he mentioned. ‘And it is a time when there’s a heightened sensitivity to these two phrases, assault rifles.

‘And whereas Daniel did not use these phrases, he used some inventory photograph he received someplace. The daddy referred to as Mr. Marquez and mentioned: “I’ve received some considerations about this textual content, what does it imply?”

‘Mr. Marquez was unfamiliar with them and mentioned, “nicely that is simply goofing round.” So the opposite father let him know that he had contacted the sheriff’s division.’

The younger boy is accused of sending a textual content that appeared to counsel he was going to shoot up Patriot Elementary College in Cape Coral the place he simply accomplished fifth grade

The boy’s legal professional mentioned Daniel is an ‘honor roll scholar’ and claimed his textual content message was taken out of context

The fifth grader was awarded the ‘English Language Arts Award’ only a day earlier than his arrest

He additionally acquired a certificates for efficiently finishing fifth grade on the Cape Coral elementary college

Officers arrived on the Marquez single household residence in Cape Coral on Saturday.

Single dad Dereck moved to Florida in 2018 after serving within the infantry on Iraq and now works as a realtor. He declined to remark when approached by DailyMail.com.

‘Daniel’s father informed the deputies he understood why they had been there and handed them the telephone,’ mentioned Molloy.

‘And he was informed that this may very well be perceived as a menace just because they’re in the identical chain of occasions. Then they arrested Daniel.

‘They handcuffed him at his residence and put him behind a patrol automotive. Mr. Marquez was not allowed to go within the automotive with him, I imagine he met his son on the sheriff’s division sub-station.

Lawyer Douglas Molloy is now combating for Daniel’s launch and insists the boy is a ‘joyful’ scholar who comes from a loving and steady residence

‘Subsequent Daniel was processed for making the menace and appeared earlier than a choose at Lee County Courthouse, who needed to determine if there was possible trigger.’

Molloy continued: ‘At the moment Daniel was being represented by the primary particular person Mr. Marquez might get on the phone, an excellent lawyer who contested the possible trigger. He mentioned look there is not any menace right here, there is not any possible trigger to carry him.

‘The choose disagreed and mentioned there was, and that Daniel needed to be held for 21 days. He was taken to the juvenile detention heart in Collier County as a result of the one in Lee County is beneath building. He is nonetheless there.’

Molloy mentioned Daniel was ‘crying all day’ after his arrest.

‘I’ve reached out to the state legal professional’s workplace and we can be speaking about potential launch,’ he added.

‘My job is to get him out and to get him his life again – to not have everybody in that 10-year-old’s life have a look at him otherwise, without end. To have individuals nonetheless have a look at him as the dignity scholar he’s – and that this was tragic collateral harm amid the most cancers that pervades American society right now.

‘His dad is visiting him tonight and I’ll see him tomorrow. I am transferring every part from my desk for this as a result of all of us have a 10-year-old in our lives someplace.

‘I’ve a grandson and I don’t want to go to that in my mind how which may really feel if he was on this scenario.’

Molloy mentioned Daniel comes from a loving and steady residence, including: ‘He is a boy scout, a baby who excels at his research, he’s bookish. He has an excellent humorousness and may be very clever.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno laid into Marquez for his ‘sickening’ textual content message after he was arrested on Saturday

Following the bloodbath in Uvalde, the sheriff of Lee County appeared in a video assuring residents his group that their youngsters had been secure in school

‘He is quiet and reserved, a really loving youngster. He is not troubled he would not match the perceived profile of a loner, he is only a joyful fifth grader.

‘What has occurred to him is one thing that goes past unlucky.’

Molloy mentioned he did not know if Daniel knew in regards to the latest mass shootings in Texas and different elements of the nation.

‘His father handed over the telephone to officers as a result of he believed it was simply one thing goofy, possibly not the brightest factor to do,’ he mentioned.

‘I do not know how a lot Daniel knew about Texas, or the tragedy in Buffalo.’

Requested if the boy’s father condemns the hardline actions of Sheriff Marceno as over-reaction, Molloy mentioned: ‘Mr. Marquez may be very emotional in regards to the arrest and what has occurred to his son.

In Uvalde, Texas, Salvador Ramos, 18, barricaded himself in a classroom and killed 19 youngsters and two academics earlier than being shot lifeless by police final week

‘We’re speaking a couple of single father right here who’s lively in class actions, who volunteers on the college. His considerations are all about Daniel, I do not imagine he has actually thought past that, in regards to the actions of the sheriff’s workplace.

‘His mind and his feelings are for his son proper now. It’s the solely cause he’s not sitting right here speaking himself is as a result of he’s having a tough time processing it.

‘He’s simply involved about his son’s current and future now. He is occupied with, what occurs when Daniel goes again to highschool, how’s he going to be handled, how’s he going to be perceived?’

Molloy himself wouldn’t be drawn to criticize the sheriff’s workplace, saying he understood the necessity for an investigation.

‘I am unable to fault it and I can perceive the rationale for it,’ he mentioned. ‘You by no means know with any scenario, in order that’s why I do not fault the investigation.

‘That being mentioned, there’s a 10-year-old who’s being churned up due to this downside we have now on this nation. You must ask the query: Would Daniel have been dealt with the identical manner if the tragedy of Texas not occurred simply so quickly in our recollections?’

He mentioned he didn’t know if Daniel is being held in a separate room on the detention heart due to his age.

However he added: ‘The individuals within the juvenile justice system listed here are all devoted professionals. They’re delicate to his age and who he’s.

President Joe Biden and First Girl Jill Biden go to and lay flowers at a memorial in entrance of Robb Elementary College in Uvalde, Texas

‘It is a system geared to the person, and when you might have an anomaly within the system, they’re on heightened sensitivity.

‘I do know he’s being handled in addition to potential beneath these circumstances. His dad has been in communication with him. I do know he’s well mannered and responsive child in his detention.’

Requested if there have been weapons within the Marquez home, Molloy replied: ‘I do not imagine there are weapons in that residence, definitely not any assault rifles. I requested if there have been any unsecured firearms in the home, and that reply was no.’

Sheriff Marceno, a politically-connected Republican who calls himself ‘Florida’s Regulation and Order Sheriff,’ has been in workplace since he was appointed by former state governor Rick Scott in 2018. He received election in 2020.

He’s mates with Fox Information character Sean Hannity, who referred to as him an ‘extremely hard-working, law-abiding official who’s a devoted public servant.’

After the boy’s arrest, Marceno defended the perp stroll, saying: ‘Each single menace is actual. Each menace is actual till you show not.’

He added: ‘You aren’t getting to come back into one in all my faculties in my county and current lethal pressure. As a result of we meet lethal pressure… with out hesitation.’