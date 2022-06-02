Florida braces for the arrival of Alex, the Atlantic’s likely first tropical cyclone of 2022

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha are forecast to re-form over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart mentioned Thursday.
Meteorological fashions present that the system will take goal at southern Florida this weekend, the place it may dump up to 20 inches of rain over components of the state, the place the bottom is already saturated from heavy precipitation in current days.
“These heavy rains may trigger scattered to quite a few flash floods throughout South Florida and the Florida Keys,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET bulletin on Thursday.
With a purpose to change into a named storm, the tropical despair would wish to accentuate and attain sustained winds of 39 miles per hour. The Nationwide Hurricane Heart mentioned Thursday that there was an 80% likelihood of that occuring over the subsequent 48 hours.
Ought to the disturbance change into Tropical Storm Alex, will probably be the primary named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which formally started on June 1.
The storm first started as Hurricane Agatha, a Class 2 storm that slammed into Mexico’s southwestern coast on Monday because the strongest storm in recorded historical past to make landfall within the southeastern Pacific within the month of Might. The storm prompted widespread coastal flooding, mudslides and energy outages throughout a number of states, and the loss of life toll from Agatha rose to 11 on Wednesday, with 33 folks nonetheless reported as lacking.
Whereas Agatha rapidly dissipated because it crossed southern Mexico, the remnants of the storm nonetheless pose a risk to the U.S.
“Regardless of sturdy upper-level winds, this method is more likely to change into a tropical despair or tropical storm whereas it strikes slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico in the course of the subsequent day or two,” the Nationwide Hurricane Heart mentioned. “Pursuits in western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula ought to monitor the progress of this method, and tropical storm watches or warnings may very well be required for a few of these areas later right this moment.”
Because the reconstituted storm continues to take form, tropical storm watches or warnings may very well be issued for components of Florida, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart mentioned.
A key issue within the intensification of tropical cyclones is water temperature. The hotter the water, the better the possibility {that a} storm can quickly intensify. Quite a few research have concluded that, because of local weather change, tropical cyclones will intensify sooner. Whereas it’s early in hurricane season, water temperatures within the Gulf of Mexico are already enough for that.
“Water temperatures are a couple of levels above common and usually within the 80s F within the path of the storm from the northwestern Caribbean to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Straits and waters simply east of Florida,” AccuWeather said on its website. “The vital temperature for tropical improvement is about 77 levels.”
One other issue is wind shear, and it stays to be seen what impact that can have on the formation of Alex. Even when the system doesn’t change into a named storm, nonetheless, forecast fashions present that South Florida can count on a large quantity of rain within the coming days that can probably lead to flash flooding.