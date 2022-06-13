Florida brothers, 11 and 14, arrested for stealing guns, ammo from gun shop, police say

NEWYou can now take heed to Fox News articles!

Two juvenile brothers have been arrested final week for breaking right into a gun store and stealing greater than 20 firearms and ammunition, police mentioned.

Cape Coral police responded to a housebreaking round 3 a.m. Wednesday on the store Guns 4 Less, positioned at 2113 Del Prado Blvd.

Officers have been on the scene inside minutes and noticed two boys – ages 11 and 14 – working from the shop, carrying handguns, ammunition, magazines, and lengthy weapons.

Due to the load, the juveniles dropped the stolen gadgets and fled on foot in separate instructions, Master Sgt. Julie Green mentioned at a press convention.

The 14-year-old saved an AR pistol however ditched it close by the shop. The officers caught the 2 boys and they have been arrested.

Investigators decided that the boys allegedly tried to chop the facility to the shop earlier than breaking in by way of the rear door. While inside, the boys ransacked the enterprise earlier than stealing the aforementioned gadgets, Green mentioned.

All the gadgets have been accounted for and recovered.

Green mentioned each boys entered the shop the day earlier than the theft and appeared round. The enterprise proprietor informed the boys to go away, which they did with out incident.

The 14-year-old suspect is on probation for theft with a weapon, housebreaking, and prison mischief. He was additionally beforehand arrested for making threats of hurt with a weapon to a different juvenile on social media.

Both suspects have been charged with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one depend of armed housebreaking, one depend of prison mischief over $1,000, one depend of resisting with out violence, and possession of violation of probation.

The 14-year-old obtained a further cost of 1 depend of violation of probation.