Florida builder completes Denton County rental community

Florida-based residence builder ZOM Residing has accomplished its newest North Texas rental community in Denton County.

The Mezzo residences are positioned close to U.S. Freeway 380 within the city of Aubrey, between Denton and Prosper.

The 378-unit mission is ZOM’s first such growth in that space and the newest of seven native rental communities for the builder.

Rents within the Mezzo residences begin at $1,383 for a 700-square-foot unit. The 13-building property consists of coworking workplace area, a tenant lounge, resort-style pool with outside kitchen and eating space, recreation room, health middle and canine park.

Synovus Financial institution financed the mission and Stanford Development was the overall contractor. JHP Structure designed the Denton County mission.

The U.S. Freeway 380 hall between Denton and McKinney is likely one of the quickest rising areas of North Texas with hundreds of recent properties and residences and retail area below development

“ZOM Residing continues to spend money on Dallas given the sturdy fundamentals of its multifamily market, fueled by regular inhabitants and employment progress,” ZOM’s Jason Haun stated in a press release.

ZOM Residing can be constructing an virtually 400-unit rental community in Far North Dallas on LBJ Freeway adjoining to the Dallas Galleria mall. And the developer lately opened the Atelier, a 41 story, 417-unit residence high-rise in downtown Dallas.

ZOM is at the moment greater than 5,500 rental models in markets together with Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Washington D.C.

The D-FW space is the nation’s quickest rising residence market with greater than 40,000 new rental models below development.