Florida businesses share benefits of embracing shorter workweek

MIAMI, Fla. — It’s a idea that, in recent times, has began to realize traction.

What if as a substitute of operating 5, eight-hour days, you labored 4 days per week? Even 3?

Congressional leaders this 12 months have been entertaining the speculation of making this extra not unusual.

But in Florida, a number of firms are already making use of the brand new idea.

In the guts of suburban Miami, Florida, there’s a Chick-Fil-A that appears like another.

But that’s the place you’re fallacious.

“I was just trying to do something a little unique a little different,” mentioned the landlord and operator, Justin Lindsey.

Lindsey’s Miami-based chain eating place has one thing others don’t: a 3-day paintings week.

“The model came as a way of how can I better care for them. How can I give them that time, that freedom to get that time back in their lives, where right now they were working a 5-day work week, like it was a long week,” defined Lindsey.

The fashion has been in position since February of final 12 months on the explicit retailer.

How it really works is that more or less 170 workers are separated into two pods. One pod works Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, whilst the opposite works Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

After two weeks, the pods transfer schedules and proceed the trend year-round.

While the 13-hour days are lengthy for part-time scholars and full-time employees like Chad Brewer, the philosophy simply is smart.

“I thought having the time off after that would be extremely beneficial not just with my school, but also it would give me time to travel, spend time with my family,” defined Brewer.

He furthered, “It would just be a wonderful opportunity to have some time to myself as well.”

Lindsay mentioned workers can take as many breaks as wanted.

And the focal point has modified for the corporate, from much less focal point on clocking out and in to extra price on output.

“My primary objective was just, is my business being taken care of and run, and am I doing what I can to take care of my team?” asks Lindsey rhetorically.

It’s that very same mentality that proprietor Jake Kurtz of Brick Media in Tampa followed.

At the beginning of this 12 months, his small social media company made up our minds to check out a four-day workweek.

“We have actually gained a lot of clients,” mentioned Kurtz.

With a grin, he persisted, “I think because of the exposure we got, and I think it positions our company as a forward-thinking company that’s really paying attention to the employees’ satisfaction, and I think subconsciously, people know that if you are taking care of your team, they are going to be happy to work there, and then the client is going to get good work as a result.”

After 3 months, Kurtz made up our minds to make the 4-day paintings week everlasting.

He mentioned it’s even helped total corporate mechanics, “Maybe a 30-minute meeting doesn’t really have to be 30. Maybe it can be 15. Maybe there’s something you are doing every day that’s kind of a waste of time that you don’t need to be doing it.”

Kurtz persisted, “So I think if anything, it’s just making us a little bit smarter when we actually are working, and it’s increasing the productivity when we are actually working.”

And again south, the three-day paintings week has helped this explicit retailer stay at primary for the chain within the state of Florida and the fourth highest-grossing location within the nation.

Lindsey mentioned profitability went up 86% from the former 12 months. So a ways this 12 months, they’re at 37% in profitability and up 10% in gross sales.

“From a numbers standpoint, it’s been pretty dramatic just to see the performance,” shared Lindsey.

Walking round his busy chain, he mentioned, “One of the things we were told after we first opened was that traditionally with Chick Fil A grand opening, they said eventually you are going to see the sales kind of drop.”

With fun, he furthered, “But what was interesting was when we started implementing this, it did the opposite, like our sales climbed.”

But even with all of the luck and sure reactions, are those truly fashions that would paintings for different businesses?

“It doesn’t work for everyone,” mentioned Lindsey subject of reality.

“I think that’s what I have been trying to say from the beginning is that with these things I think it really just depends on the person. It depends on the stage of life that they are in at that stage and time, and for our team, interestingly enough, they wanted it. Like they wanted it even before I rolled it out.”

Lindsey mentioned for the ones taking a look to put into effect a equivalent paintings idea, make sure that it’s one thing your corporate eases into, communicate it out with workers and ensure everyone seems to be on board and up to the mark.

As for what’s subsequent for this retailer that pushes out loads of rooster nuggets and burgers an afternoon.

Well, in line with Lindsey, the sky’s the prohibit.

“We have given them the gift of time, which to me is the most precious gift that you could possibly get, and now we are giving them the gift of opportunity, of like hey grow, and move onto that next chapter in life. And we have all these people who are waiting in the wings who are also in the pod system, who are also ready to grow, so it’s been exciting to watch.”