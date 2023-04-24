According to government, a “pure evil” profession prison from Florida, Justin Giambanco, who were launched early from prison, went on a crime spree that integrated the homicide of a 69-year-old guy. Police Chief Mario Augello published that Giambanco had returned to a Palm Bay housebreaking and brutally murdered the aged guy on Thursday. The NY Post reported that Giambanco had served best 18 months of a 53-month sentence. The homicide suspect was once already in prison for unrelated fees when Palm Bay police leader Mario Augello made the relationship. Augello described the Florida profession prison as “pure evil” and must by no means were launched early given his historical past of violence. Augello additionally added that too many violent repeat offenders are being free of jail too quickly, both as a result of their sentences had been lowered or as a result of their bottoms weren’t sufficiently reached.

READ NEXT: Florida Man Shoots Car of Young Couple Who Drove to Wrong Address

Florida Career Criminal Charged Following the Murder of a 69-year-old Palm Bay Man

Palm Bay police answered to a record of a useless guy within the 2700 block of Palm Drive Northeast and introduced a murder investigation round 7 p.m. on Thursday, in step with Augello. Palm Drive is a brief personal boulevard from US 1 between R.J. Conlan Boulevard and Castaway Point Park. The guy’s identification was once no longer made public by way of police and an arrest affidavit was once no longer to be had as of Sunday morning. Police in Melbourne and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office labored in combination, in step with Augello, who said that the homicide was once investigated. Melbourne police had already arrested Giambanco on Thursday morning on unrelated prison fees following a temporary foot chase at a Wawa in downtown Melbourne sooner than Palm Bay police gained the 911 name reporting a frame on Palm Drive, in step with an arrest file. Giambanco lives in Brevard County, stated Augello, and Giambanco instructed police in Melbourne that he has a house in Orlando.

Florida Career Criminal Justin Giambanco

Palm Bay police say that Giambanco has been arrested on a couple of felonies and minor counts prior to now. A complete of twenty-two felonies and 24 misdemeanors were filed towards him. “Somehow, he was out wandering free inside our neighborhood, scaring our citizens,” Augello said. The police additionally reported that the Florida profession prison was once detained and charged with annoyed violence and occupied housebreaking in 2017. Justin Giambanco was once additionally imprisoned for round two years and in April 2021, he was once given a 53-month sentence for constantly breaking the phrases of his parole. According to Augello, out of Giambanco’s 53-month sentence, he slightly served 18 months. Less than six months after his unencumber in October 2022, he was once arrested for assaulting a police officer and trespassing. He was once launched on April 16; then, a 69-year-old Palm Bay resident was once brutally murdered simply days in the past. He is a high suspect in numerous burglaries that took place around the county after his fresh parole. Meanwhile, there may be proof to prosecute Justin Giambanco with second-degree homicide with a firearm, grand robbery with a gun, false imprisonment, and ownership of a firearm by way of a convicted felon, stated the Palm Bay Police.

READ MORE: Grandson of Suspect in Ralph Yarl Shooting Says His Grandfather Has ‘Racist Tendencies.’

This is owned by way of Latin Post.

Written by way of: Bert Hoover

WATCH: Palm Bay police announce arrest in ‘brutal homicide’ of 69-year-old guy – From WKMG News 6 Click onOrlando