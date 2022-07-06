Florida caretaker accused of stabbing man, pushing him out of moving car

MIAMI – A Florida girl is accused of stabbing the person she offers look after with a marker and pushing him out of a moving car in North Carolina.

Arlene Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, was driving south on Sunday on Interstate 95 with a person for whom she offers care and assist as a result of his cognitive points, in accordance with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonitz is accused of stabbing the person a number of instances with a felt-tipped marker earlier than pushing him out of her car whereas driving at 60 mph. She continued driving on I-95 earlier than she crashed, in accordance with the sheriff’s workplace.

Bonitz and the person had been taken to an area hospital for therapy. He suffered a damaged pelvis and had street rash on his face, palms, and legs.

Bonitz has been charged with assault with a lethal weapon with intent to kill. Her bond was set at $75,000.