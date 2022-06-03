() Florida Center for Reading Research partners with Maya’s Book Nook to strengthen reading development in Leon County | Press releases

() Florida Heart for Studying Analysis companions with Maya’s E-book Nook to strengthen studying improvement in Leon County
(Black PR Wire) Florida State College’s Florida Heart for Studying Analysis (FCRR) and Maya’s E-book Nook are working collectively to offer the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System and neighborhood companions with E-book Nook Bundles that purpose to advertise literacy improvement throughout the Huge Bend.
Designed to create studying alternatives to satisfy youngsters the place they’re, every E-book Nook Bundle will comprise a narrative guide, a narrative guide information and an exercise that helps early studying. Via the beneficiant monetary assist FCRR acquired in the course of the 11th annual Nice Give, Florida State College’s 24-hour on-line giving marketing campaign, FCRR will be capable to ship 25 bundles to every department of the Leon County Public Library. Extra bundles shall be offered to native establishments and studying facilities.
“Studying is important and fairly elementary to purposeful human existence at this time, and we’re so grateful for this beneficiant donation to assist our youngest readers proceed to strengthen studying and literacy improvement,” mentioned Invoice Proctor, chairman of the Leon County Board of County Commissioners. “With seven branches positioned all through Leon County, our libraries can conveniently meet residents the place they’re and assist them develop the literacy abilities vital to achieve success at any age.”
The undertaking brings collectively the work of The Village FCRR, a particular undertaking of the middle that particularly promotes research-practice partnerships to assist faculty readiness and scholar success, with Maya’s E-book Nook, a well-liked weblog created to spotlight the work of Black and Hispanic authors.
Lakeisha Johnson, director of The Village and founding father of Maya’s E-book Nook, will assist choose the supplies for every Bundle. Books included will function numerous characters and assist be certain that youngsters from underrepresented populations develop language and literacy abilities.
One guide that shall be featured in among the E-book Nook Bundles is “Darryl’s Dream,” authored by hip-hop pioneer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. “Darryl’s Dream” consists of themes round creativity, confidence, and discovering your voice.
‘“Darryl’s Dream’ is a good guide to encourage youngsters to imagine in themselves and to comply with their passions, even within the face of adversity,” Johnson mentioned. “Mother and father who’re followers of his legendary musical profession will take pleasure in sharing this guide and his music with their little ones. It’s additionally a terrific dialog starter in regards to the connections between music, writing, and poetry.”
The E-book Nook Bundles will start arriving in Leon County Libraries this summer time. For extra data, go to www.fcrr.org and www.mayasbooknook.com.
