() Florida Center for Reading Research partners with Maya’s Book Nook to strengthen reading development in Leon County | Press releases

() Florida Middle for Studying Analysis companions with Maya’s Ebook Nook to strengthen studying improvement in Leon County
(Black PR Wire) Florida State College’s Florida Middle for Studying Analysis (FCRR) and Maya’s Ebook Nook are working collectively to supply the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System and group companions with Ebook Nook Bundles that purpose to advertise literacy improvement throughout the Massive Bend.
Designed to create studying alternatives to satisfy kids the place they’re, every Ebook Nook Bundle will include a narrative e book, a narrative e book information and an exercise that helps early studying. Via the beneficiant monetary assist FCRR acquired throughout the 11th annual Nice Give, Florida State College’s 24-hour on-line giving marketing campaign, FCRR will be capable of ship 25 bundles to every department of the Leon County Public Library. Further bundles will probably be offered to native establishments and studying facilities.
“Studying is significant and fairly elementary to purposeful human existence right now, and we’re so grateful for this beneficiant donation to assist our youngest readers proceed to strengthen studying and literacy improvement,” mentioned Invoice Proctor, chairman of the Leon County Board of County Commissioners. “With seven branches situated all through Leon County, our libraries can conveniently meet residents the place they’re and assist them develop the literacy abilities crucial to achieve success at any age.”
The undertaking brings collectively the work of The Village FCRR, a particular undertaking of the middle that particularly promotes research-practice partnerships to assist faculty readiness and pupil success, with Maya’s Ebook Nook, a preferred weblog created to spotlight the work of Black and Hispanic authors.
Lakeisha Johnson, director of The Village and founding father of Maya’s Ebook Nook, will assist choose the supplies for every Bundle. Books included will function numerous characters and assist be certain that kids from underrepresented populations develop language and literacy abilities.
One e book that will probably be featured in a few of the Ebook Nook Bundles is “Darryl’s Dream,” authored by hip-hop pioneer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. “Darryl’s Dream” consists of themes round creativity, confidence, and discovering your voice.
‘“Darryl’s Dream’ is a superb e book to encourage kids to imagine in themselves and to observe their passions, even within the face of adversity,” Johnson mentioned. “Dad and mom who’re followers of his legendary musical profession will get pleasure from sharing this e book and his music with their little ones. It’s additionally an awesome dialog starter in regards to the connections between music, writing, and poetry.”
The Ebook Nook Bundles will start arriving in Leon County Libraries this summer season. For extra data, go to www.fcrr.org and www.mayasbooknook.com.
