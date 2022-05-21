Oklahoma

Florida closes Pensacola abortion clinic after 3 women hospitalized

May 21, 2022
Pensacola’s abortion clinic was ordered to close by the state of Florida after three women were hospitalized in the last nine months requiring major medical intervention to survive.

American Family Planning on Village Oaks Drive in Pensacola is the only operating abortion clinic on the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Tallahassee.

Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration issued an emergency order late Friday to suspend the clinic’s operations until an administrative hearing can be held in Tallahassee.

The News Journal was unable to reach anyone at American Family Planning for comment on Saturday.

The American Family Planning clinic at 6115 Village Oaks Drive in Pensacola. The clinic was ordered to shut down overnight after three women were hospitalized in nine months.

The order details three cases where the doctor and staff at the clinic failed to report necessary hospitalizations of the three patients within 10 days required and failed to keep any record of the patients’ vital signs during the procedures.

One patient had to have parts of her colon removed, another had ‘a big hole’ on both sides of her uterus, order says





