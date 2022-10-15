Florida clown murder trial postponed after discovery of ‘clown sighting file’ | Florida

The trial of a Florida girl accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally taking pictures the spouse of a person she later married has been postponed, following the disclosure of a regulation enforcement file containing information about different clown-sighting leads on the time.

Prosecutors knowledgeable protection attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren final Thursday that they’d discovered a “clown sighting file” which protection attorneys had been demanding however prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have, in accordance with a courtroom submitting by protection attorneys within the Palm Beach county case.

Defense attorneys requested for a delay within the first-degree murder trial which was scheduled to start out the subsequent week. The jury trial was canceled on Friday.

Defense attorneys are also looking for sanctions in opposition to prosecutors for what they are saying are situations of failing to reveal proof to the defendant and are asking that Keen Warren be allowed pre-trial launch from jail.

The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or cellphone numbers of 40 credible leads, in accordance with the courtroom submitting from protection attorneys.

“Needless to say this will take the defense considerable time and resources to investigate,” the protection attorneys mentioned.

Marlene Warren was fatally shot within the face in May 1990 by somebody sporting an orange wig, crimson nostril and white face paint who handed her carnations and foil balloons after she answered the door of her upscale South Florida residence.

Keen Warren was arrested in 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Detectives mentioned advances in DNA know-how, mixed with proof gathered a long time in the past, confirmed Keen Warren was the killer.

At the time of the taking pictures, she was an worker of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, at his used automobile lot. They married in 2002.

Keen Warren has pleaded not responsible.