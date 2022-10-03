Florida continues with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts

WASHINGTON (CNS) — As authorities in Florida continued rescue efforts, Catholic parishes and dioceses within the U.S. moved quickly to gather assist within the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned it might take years to rebuild what was destroyed.

Residents of Florida and the Carolinas face a restoration estimated to value tens of billions of dollars.

As of Oct. 2, not less than 80 individuals have been confirmed useless, and greater than 1,600 individuals had been rescued in components of southwest and central Florida.

The Diocese of St. Petersburg, Fla., will maintain a particular assortment at its parishes in October to assist with the injury, together with within the neighboring Diocese of Venice and is asking for others to assist at https://www.dosp.org/disasterrelief.

“Our hearts are moved with compassion for all those who have suffered damage and destruction due to Hurricane Ian, especially our brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Venice,” St. Petersburg’s Bishop Gregory L. Parkes mentioned of the diocese that suffered the brunt of the injury.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, known as on Catholics and all individuals of goodwill to wish for many who misplaced their lives within the Caribbean and the southwest United States as a result of Hurricane Ian.

He urged prayers “for the comfort of their grieving families and communities” in addition to prayers for many who have misplaced their houses and companies. “May they find peace and comfort in God’s enduring love for us, even amid these most trying circumstances,” he mentioned.

In an announcement launched late Sept. 30, the archbishop additionally prayed the emergency responders could be stored “from harm as they seek to bring relief, comfort and healing” to storm victims.

At a news convention Sept. 30, Biden advised Floridians that the federal authorities would do all it might to assist, notably to rescue individuals and different restoration efforts.

He additionally introduced that 44,000 utility employees have been working to revive electrical energy for these left with out energy because the hurricane struck.

In getting ready for Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management mentioned it had coordinated with utility firms to verify crews have been ready “to respond and restore power.”

As of Oct. 2, 590,000 individuals have been nonetheless with out energy in Florida, however that determine was a big discount from the practically 2 million who had no energy instantly after Hurricane Ian struck.

“It’s not a crisis for Florida, it’s an American crisis,” Biden mentioned through the news convention.

He mentioned the state of affairs on the bottom was “far more devastating” than initially believed and “is likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

The president and first woman Jill Biden have been visiting Puerto Rico Oct. 3 to see the devastation wrought by Hurricane Fiona, which slammed into the island every week earlier than Ian hit Florida. The Bidens deliberate to go to Florida Oct. 5.

In the Diocese of Venice, Bishop Frank J. Dewane gave thanks through Twitter for many who prayed for individuals within the path of the Hurricane Ian.

“Damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the devastation in the Diocese is widespread,” he wrote. “There are several crews already at work throughout the Diocese, and Catholic Charities is putting their local team into action. We are grateful for all those who have helped, and continue to help, during this difficult time.”

Catholic Charities USA is amassing donations at https://ccusa.online/Ian.

In Charleston, S.C., Bishop Jacques E. Fabre-Jeune supplied Mass hours earlier than the storm made landfall “for the protection of all people affected by Hurricane Ian and especially for our essential personnel working to keep us safe,” the diocese mentioned on its Facebook web page.

Ian hit near 2:30 p.m. native time Sept. 30 as at Category 1 hurricane, flooding historic Charleston, with most sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm was later downgraded to a tropical storm because it hit North Carolina.

As the storm went by the Carolinas, about 850,000 individuals had no electrical energy however news studies mentioned energy was restored to greater than half of them by the weekend.

