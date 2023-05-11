Florida cop accused of using dead man’s credit card for fast food, other expenses – New York Daily News

Recent experiences surfaced a few Florida police officer who was once accused of stealing credit card information from a dead guy and using it to pay for fast meals and other private expenses. The officer, known as Dianne Ferreira, a 25-year-old police officer in St. Cloud, was once arrested through the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office after confessing to taking the information from a loss of life investigation scene.

Per experiences, Ferreira spoke back to a decision out of doors Orlando the place she took footage of the dead man’s credit playing cards and uploaded the information onto more than a few apps on her telephone. The dead man’s widow alerted government after figuring out that purchases had been being made along with her husband’s credit card.

After an investigation was once introduced, the Sheriff’s place of business came upon that purchases had been made at the day after the man’s loss of life. These purchases incorporated fuel, a cellular order for Wendy’s, and a lodge room. Ferreira even tried to make further purchases after the playing cards have been canceled, together with eyelash extensions and every other fuel station rate. “You have to be a pretty cold-hearted person to go to someone’s house where her husband or her loved one has just passed away and start taking snapshots of a credit card,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez mentioned all through a news convention on Wednesday.

Ferreira was once charged with felony use of the non-public id information of deceased, fraudulent use of credit card over $200, and robbery through taking or preserving ownership of a card. She was once launched after posting $4,000 bond. The St. Cloud police division fired Ferreira after being placed on unpaid administrative go away. While there’s recently no proof suggesting that Ferreira stole other credit playing cards, an ongoing investigation is happening to resolve if she dedicated any other comparable crimes.