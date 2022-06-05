Florida Cop Charged With Manslaughter For The Shooting Of An Unarmed Black Man

A 40-year-old Black man was shot and finally died a day after Christmas by Titusville police officer Joshua Payne, according to WESH 2.
On December 26, 2021, James Lowery ran away from officer Payne after officers have been referred to as to research a home battery criticism.
The Florida Division of Regulation Enforcement police report states that the officer tried to cease Lowery, however he evaded seize and fled the scene, according to Revolt.
Payne allegedly shot Lowery twice along with his taser, but it surely didn’t deter the suspect. Police report paperwork that Lowery stopped at a home shut by and allegedly threw a bag of narcotics over the fence. The report provides that the officer instructed the suspect to “get down,” however Lowery climbed over the fence to flee, Revolt experiences.
The officer then pulled the set off on each his taser and gun, hitting Lowery at the back of his head; he later succumbed to his wounds.
The sufferer’s mom describes the final time she noticed her son.
“He turned 40 years previous on December 2, the day earlier than Christmas with him and I did get to see him no extra after that,” Linda Johnson mentioned to WESH 2.
One other tragic component of this example is although Lowery matched the outline of the person the police have been on the lookout for, he was not the person who violently struck a girl on South Deleon Avenue.
“James Lowery wasn’t even the particular person 911 was referred to as on,” civil rights lawyer Ben Crump mentioned, who Lowery’s household retained. “They shot the fallacious Black man.”
Following an 29-year-old Joshua Payne, of Winter Park, was arrested for manslaughter.
He turned himself into the Brevard County Jail two days in the past and now’s out of jail on bond.
“A shot to the again of the pinnacle, that’s unjustified, you’ll be able to’t justify capturing a person at the back of the pinnacle as he’s working away from you,” Crump mentioned.
The state lawyer will meet with the sufferer’s household.
“I bear in mind one of many issues that was put out within the media was that there was a wrestle with the police officer and Mr. Lowery,” lawyer Natalie Jackson mentioned.
“A lie,” Crump mentioned.
“That has been confirmed false,” Jackson confirmed.
A decide has not assigned a trial date for Payne.