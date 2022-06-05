Florida couple charged with child abuse for locking teen in garage

JUPITER – Information {that a} Jupiter couple was accused of locking their 14-year-old in a specially-built room of their storage for as a lot as 18 hours a day despatched shockwaves spherical Florida and the world.

The group scrambled to find out what occurred — and the best way it’d happen in a quiet neighborhood akin to Jupiter’s Egret Touchdown.

Slowly, info started to come back again out: {The teenager} had been adopted by Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who’d moved once more to Jupiter after a four-year stint in Arizona. Tracy suggested police the teenager had excessive behavioral factors.

Now, The Palm Seaside Put up goes deeper.

In four tales, reporters research how adoption methods can fail households who want help, what life is like with a toddler with reactive attachment dysfunction and the best way public knowledge current that trouble adopted the Ferriter family wherever it went.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter lived in Palm Seaside Gardens and Jupiter from 2004 until 2017, after they moved to a model new residence outdoor Tucson, Arizona.

In late 2021, the family moved once more to Jupiter, just a few streets away from their earlier residence in Egret Touchdown.

Timothy Ferriter as quickly as labored as vice chairman of publishing for a Catholic media agency after which started a effectively being care and enterprise podcast. Tracy labored as a classroom aide at a close-by church.

What was life like contained within the locked storage room?

The room the Ferriters constructed and locked their teenager in was eight toes prolonged by eight toes big. It had a twin-sized boxspring and mattress with gray sheets and a pillow when police found it on Jan. 30, 9 days sooner than the Ferriters’ arrests.

The room moreover had a small desk that had children’s’ books on it and a foldable chair. Mounted on the ceiling of the room was a doorbell digicam that the Ferriter dad and mother may use for surveillance, police tales current.

The teenager had a giant bucket to utilize as a bathroom within the room, which had a wall air-conditioning unit and a single gentle on the ceiling, in step with police tales.

Who was the Jupiter teen locked within the storage room?

The Palm Seaside Put up is simply not determining the teenager or their gender.

They’ve been a pupil at Independence Center Faculty and have three siblings. Tracy suggested police in Arizona that they adopted the teenager after they’ve been barely under 2 years outdated.

All four children have been put into the custody of Florida’s Division of Youngsters and Households after their dad and mother’ arrests.

When will the Jupiter dad and mother go to court docket docket to face little one abuse bills?

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, every individually charged with aggravated little one abuse and false imprisonment, have pleaded not accountable. They’ve had numerous hearings in-person on the Palm Seaside County Courthouse and on Zoom.

Timothy’s authorized skilled, Nellie King, and Tracy’s authorized skilled, Jennifer Marshall, most these days issued three subpoenas concentrating on communication between DCF investigators and the Ferriter children.

Circuit Court docket Choose Howard Coates has acknowledged he’d identical to the case to go to trial in fall this yr.

