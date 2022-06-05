Florida couple charged with child abuse for locking teen in garage

JUPITER – Information {that a} Jupiter couple was accused of locking their 14-year-old in a specially-built room of their storage for as much as 18 hours a day despatched shockwaves round Florida and the world.
The group scrambled to determine what occurred — and the way it might occur in a quiet neighborhood equivalent to Jupiter’s Egret Touchdown.
Slowly, data began to come back out: {The teenager} had been adopted by Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who’d moved again to Jupiter after a four-year stint in Arizona. Tracy instructed police the teenager had extreme behavioral points.
Now, The Palm Seaside Publish goes deeper.
In 4 tales, reporters study how adoption programs can fail households who need assistance, what life is like with a baby with reactive attachment dysfunction and the way public information present that hassle adopted the Ferriter household wherever it went.
Who’re the Jupiter dad and mom who locked their teen in a storage room?
Timothy and Tracy Ferriter lived in Palm Seaside Gardens and Jupiter from 2004 till 2017, once they moved to a brand new dwelling exterior Tucson, Arizona.
In late 2021, the household moved again to Jupiter, just some streets away from their earlier home in Egret Touchdown.
Timothy Ferriter as soon as labored as vp of publishing for a Catholic media firm after which began a well being care and enterprise podcast. Tracy labored as a classroom aide at a close-by church.
What was life like contained in the locked storage room?
The room the Ferriters constructed and locked their teenager in was eight ft lengthy by eight ft broad. It had a twin-sized boxspring and mattress with grey sheets and a pillow when police discovered it on Jan. 30, 9 days earlier than the Ferriters’ arrests.
The room additionally had a small desk that had kids’s’ books on it and a foldable chair. Mounted on the ceiling of the room was a doorbell digital camera that the Ferriter dad and mom might use for surveillance, police experiences present.
The teenager had a big bucket to make use of as a rest room within the room, which had a wall air-conditioning unit and a single mild on the ceiling, based on police experiences.
Who was the Jupiter teen locked within the storage room?
The Palm Seaside Publish is just not figuring out the teenager or their gender.
They had been a pupil at Independence Center Faculty and have three siblings. Tracy instructed police in Arizona that they adopted the teenager once they had been just below 2 years outdated.
All 4 kids had been put into the custody of Florida’s Division of Kids and Households after their dad and mom’ arrests.
When will the Jupiter dad and mom go to court docket to face baby abuse expenses?
Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, each individually charged with aggravated baby abuse and false imprisonment, have pleaded not responsible. They’ve had a number of hearings in-person on the Palm Seaside County Courthouse and on Zoom.
Timothy’s legal professional, Nellie King, and Tracy’s legal professional, Jennifer Marshall, most not too long ago issued three subpoenas focusing on communication between DCF investigators and the Ferriter kids.
Circuit Courtroom Decide Howard Coates has mentioned he’d just like the case to go to trial in fall this yr.
