Florida couple ‘just glowed’ when together

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Becky Bodnar fiercely loved her family and friends, and was meticulous in each sense of the phrase about her work in language and dance.

And her husband, Robert Rigaux, was an enthralling mind who adored his spouse.

“They just glowed when they would look at each other,” stated Bodnar’s aunt, Grace Nolan.

Their love story started in his native France and would finally take them to Fort Myers Beach, Florida – the place the couple, who had been married for greater than 4 many years, had retired.

Bodnar and Rigaux died after the storm surge from Hurricane Ian swept them and their dwelling. They have been 80 and 79, respectively.

Hurricane Ian evaluation:The Gulf of Mexico rose 15 toes in a part of Florida as Ian drowned residents, carried away vehicles and left a path of rubble

Born in Cleveland, Ohio as her mother and father’ solely youngster, Bodnar was outgoing, a perfectionist and liked to bop, significantly ballet.

“We kind of grew up together,” stated Nolan, who’s 9 years older than Bodnar. “She was absolutely delightful in her younger years.”

At Butler University in Indianapolis, Bodnar studied English, French and ballet. She would go on to show the romance language at Shelbyville High School.

Bodnar was additionally well-known for choreographing the college’s musicals and cheerleading routines, together with the annual can-can routine that “just brought down the house,” stated lifelong good friend Debby Jones.

It was at the highschool that Bodnar would meet 14-year-old Jones, who’s round 10 years Bodnar’s junior. Bodnar additionally taught at Jones’ mom’s dance studio. The two bonded over their shared admiration for the artwork.

‘This is our life. This is us.’:How our Florida journalists are coated Ian whereas residing it

The pair saved in contact after Jones graduated and when Bodnar achieved a life-long dream of transferring to France to show English at a college there.

In letters over time to Jones, Bodnar would at all times log out, “Maybe not by blood, but by love, we’re sisters.”

Bodnar lived in France for about 4 years, the place she met Rigaux. They married in 1976, with one ceremony in Europe and one within the States.

Bodnar, who saved her maiden identify for educating functions, then obtained a job at Georgia State University in Atlanta and labored within the English as a Second Language Program.

The couple would retire to Fort Myers Beach, the place Bodnar’s mother and father had purchased a house in 1972, finally changing it into two items.

When Jones met Rigaux, she took discover instantly. “He was the perfect gentleman, especially toward Becky,” she stated.

It confirmed in the way in which he checked out her, how he would pull the chair out for her at a restaurant, when he stood up if she left or entered a room.

“That meant a lot to me that she found someone like him,” she stated.

He was “rather reserved” in comparison with Becky, however educated in lots of topics, whether or not it was present occasions, politics, historical past or computer systems, Jones stated. Rigaux loved enjoying bridge and biking up and down the Gulf Coast. Bodnar saved busy, too, belonging to a bonsai membership, the ladies’s membership and her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega.

The couple would fly again to France twice a yr, sharing photographs and descriptions of their travels to family and friends alongside the way in which.

What’s everybody speaking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

The couple had endured storms over time, however Hurricane Irma had frightened Bodnar, Jones stated. Yet she thought the worst of Ian can be in Tampa.

Over the years, Jones would ask if Bodnar would return dwelling to Indiana. Her response: “Does it still snow?” When Jones replied sure, Bodnar would say, “There’s your answer.”

As family and friends grieve, they cherish “the many happy memories” of the couple.

“Oh dear Robert, we’ve searched for you and Becky for over a week now and finally found you in the last place on earth we wanted you to be,” wrote good friend Phyllis Moir on Rigaux’s public memorial web page. “The only good news in all of this catastrophic tragedy is the many happy memories we have of time spent with you and Becky over the past few years.”

Follow Hannah Morse on Twitter @mannahhorse.