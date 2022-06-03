Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE – After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million efficient, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Particular Olympics USA Video games isn’t going to have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement subsequent week in Orlando.

The Florida Division of Well being despatched a uncover Thursday to Particular Olympics Worldwide threatening to guage the efficient for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates.

Florida Surgeon Basic Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Division of Well being, said the state had labored with Particular Olympics officers for six months to resolve the vaccination concern.

“How will you pressure folks to take a vaccine in an effort to cease transmission when that vaccine isn’t efficient at stopping transmission?” Ladapo said all through an look with DeSantis in Orlando.

DeSantis and Ladapo have prolonged criticized COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Florida lawmakers last 12 months made eternal a ban on so-called vaccine “passports.”

That adopted DeSantis issuing an authorities order to ban corporations from requiring people to point they’d been vaccinated to attain entry.

The regulation authorised the division to impose $5,000 fines per specific individual required to point proof of vaccination.

The Division of Well being letter pointed to 5,500 people being required to point proof of vaccination to attain entry to the video video games.

The federal Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says vaccines help defend people from getting critically sick or dying from COVID-19.