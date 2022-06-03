Florida COVID cases jump 53%. Tampa Bay transmission levels rise.

- Florida’s common each day COVID-19 instances have jumped 53% previously week, in response to Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention information. It’s the biggest week-to-week improve within the state because the peak of the omicron wave in January. Hospitalizations elevated by over 20% over the identical seven-day interval, from Might 14-20. Infections and hospitalizations are nonetheless low relative to ranges seen throughout earlier waves, and nearly all of Florida hospitals usually are not reporting staffing issues, in response to federal information. However the seven-day common of 8,601 instances is the best since Feb. 14.
- The Tampa Bay space is at “medium” degree of COVID-19 transmission, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents who’re at excessive danger of extreme sickness in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties ought to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, in response to the company’s three-color coded system. Excessive-risk people embrace the aged, unvaccinated, and people with preexisting circumstances. Those that present signs ought to get examined as quickly as potential. If bay space counties attain “excessive” ranges of transmission, then all residents ought to put on masks indoors.
- Reinfections are hardly uncommon, and new research out of South Africa reveals how the coronavirus is getting higher and higher at evading present immunity. Vaccinations stay extremely efficient at stopping an an infection from turning right into a life-threatening sickness, however can’t stop omicron infections. Even a previous an infection with the unique omicron variant provides little safety in opposition to the BA.four and BA.5 subvariants presently spreading throughout Southern Africa, in response to two recent research. Florida has recorded 5 instances of BA.5, in response to variant-tracking group GISAID.
• • •
General numbers
60,204: Variety of instances reported in Florida over the previous week from Might 14-20.
8,601: Common instances a day throughout that seven-day interval, a 53% improve from the earlier week.
6,058,247: Whole variety of instances recorded in Florida.
151: Variety of deaths reported previously week.
74,329: Whole pandemic deaths in Florida.
• • •
Vaccinations
42,112: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered previously week, down 3% in comparison with the earlier week.
80%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s at the least partially vaccinated.
67%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s absolutely vaccinated.
78%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s at the least partially vaccinated.
67%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s absolutely vaccinated.
31,941: Booster doses administered in Florida within the final week, up 5% in comparison with the prior week.
27%: Whole Florida inhabitants that’s boosted.
31%: Whole U.S. inhabitants that’s boosted.
• • •
Positivity charges
16.9%: Florida, in comparison with 13.9% the earlier week.
17.3%: Citrus
17.3%: Manatee
15.9%: Hernando
13.6%: Pinellas
13.1%: Hillsborough
13%: Pasco
12.1%: Polk
• • •
Hospitalizations
1,671: Florida hospitalizations, a 21% improve in comparison with the prior week.
452: Tampa Bay admissions, a 30% improve in comparison with the prior week.
• • •
Native instances
16,709: Instances in Tampa Bay.
1,110,450: Whole instances in Tampa Bay so far.
70: Deaths in Tampa Bay.
• • •
Learn how to get examined
Tampa Bay: The Occasions may also help you discover the free, public COVID-19 testing websites within the bay space.
Florida: The Division of Well being has a website that lists testing websites within the state. Some info could also be outdated.
The U.S.: The Division of Well being and Human Companies has a website that may assist you discover a testing website.
• • •
Learn how to get vaccinated
The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster pictures for eligible recipients are being administered at docs’ places of work, clinics, pharmacies, grocery shops and public vaccination websites. Many permit appointments to be booked on-line. Right here’s how you can discover a website close to you:
Discover a website: Go to vaccines.gov to seek out vaccination websites in your ZIP code.
Extra assist: Name the Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Help Hotline.
Cellphone: 800-232-0233. Assist is obtainable in English, Spanish and different languages.
TTY: 888-720-7489
Incapacity Data and Entry Line: Name 888-677-1199 or e-mail [email protected]
• • •
