Florida cruise ship rescues 16 stranded people in open sea

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Carnival Cruise ship helped save the lives of 16 individuals who have been stranded near Cuba Friday morning, in response to cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line talked about in its information weblog that the crew of the Mardi Gras observed a vessel in distress within the open sea. The report talked about that 11 males and 5 girls have been on board the vessel as soon as they’ve been found.

The Mardi Gras’ medical staff evaluated the passengers of the vessel sooner than they acquired meals and garments.

The Carnival ship met with the U.S. Coast Guard Friday afternoon whereas nonetheless at sea and transferred the stranded passengers to a Coast Guard cutter.

The Mardi Gras was one its final day of a seven-day journey on the time of the rescue. It was scheduled to return to Port Canaveral Saturday morning.

The ship was beforehand in headlines after a passenger jumped off the ship whereas it returned to Port Canaveral in April.