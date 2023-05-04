Florida Death row inmate apologizes





Darryl Barwick used to be carried out by means of deadly injection on Wednesday evening following a temporary commentary. As the display used to be raised within the execution chamber, Barwick used to be already strapped onto a desk and coated with a sheet aside from for his face and left arm, the place the intravenous traces had been already positioned. Barwick’s ultimate phrases had been of apology to the sufferer’s circle of relatives—a plea to the state of Florida to turn compassion and kindness for kids serving lifestyles sentences in jail. Barwick’s execution used to be witnessed by means of 17 reputable witnesses but even so 4 participants of the clicking and personnel with the Florida Department of Corrections provide.

Barwick used to be sentenced to dying for the brutal homicide of 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt in 1986. Prosecutors claimed that Barwick adopted Wendt from a pool at her condominium complicated, returned house to take hold of a knife and gloves, ahead of returning to her condominium and brutally stabbing her 37 occasions. Wendt’s sister returned house from paintings to search out her sister’s bloody, bathing suit-clad frame wrapped in her bed room comforter and left within the bath.

Barwick’s execution used to be met with protests from dying penalty warring parties like Maria DeLiberato, government director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. DeLiberato held a protest throughout from Florida State Prison in a while ahead of Barwick’s execution and believes that lifestyles in jail with out the potential for parole is a harsh penalty for many who wish to be separated from society.

Florida is the primary state the place the French Coalition Against the Death Penalty got to work with dying row inmates to beef up their prerequisites on dying row, their get entry to to hospital therapy, and their family and friends. Claudine Clark, the President and founding father of the French Coalition, labored in my view with Barwick and stated that he used to be at peace.

Barwick is the 3rd dying row inmate to be carried out in Florida thus far this yr after a three-and-a-half yr lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been signing dying warrants at a speedy tempo this yr as he prepares his extensively anticipated presidential marketing campaign. He oversaw best two executions in his first 4 years in place of work, each in 2019.