Florida delegates ask diocese to postpone new bishop coadjutor election – Episcopal News Service

[Episcopal News Service] A gaggle of clergy and lay delegates set to take part within the Diocese of Florida’s second try at a bishop coadjutor election have requested the diocese to postpone the vote, citing complaints about procedural particulars and an environment of distrust within the diocese.

Delegates are scheduled to collect at a particular conference on Nov. 19 to elect a bishop who would finally succeed retiring Diocesan Bishop Samuel Howard. It is the second time in a yr that such a conference has been referred to as; the election of the Rev. Charlie Holt on May 14 was nullified after the churchwide Court of Review discovered it was carried out improperly and Holt later withdrew his acceptance.

The signatures on the Oct. 12 letter to Howard and the diocese’s Standing Committee, offered to Episcopal News Service by one of many signatories, embrace 18 clergy delegates and 13 lay delegates, in addition to dozens of parishioners. Among the signers is the Rev. Wiley Ammons, one of many 5 candidates within the May election.

“We believe that this election is being rushed forward without systematically and thoroughly addressing some key issues that have become evident in the Diocese of Florida,” the letter reads. “We are concerned that this election will not be valid canonically, nor are the candidates being fairly and impartially presented by the diocesan office. It is out of love and concern for the Diocese of Florida, for its unity and its mission, that we write this letter asking for postponement of the scheduled election on Nov. 19, 2022.”

Holt and two of the opposite candidates within the May election, the Rev. Miguel Rosada and the Rev. Beth Tjoflat, are on the poll for the new election, which is scheduled to be held fully in individual at Camp Weed in Live Oak. A member of the standing committee, the Rev. Sarah Minton, advised ENS the committee was reviewing the letter and would reply within the coming days.

The letter lists eight main complaints that vary from considerations about canonical language to broader disagreements inside the diocese. The extra substantial complaints take care of the eligibility of delegates, the first drawback recognized by the Court of Review with the May election. In specific, the quantity of people that qualify as “canonically resident clergy” within the diocese has been some extent of rivalry all through the method; two-thirds should vote to attain a quorum, however the complete quantity has been debated, as some are incapacitated or stay outdoors the diocese. The diocese stated that it had 174 canonically resident clergy in its response to formal objections filed in May.

The letter asserts that the diocese has nonetheless not settled on a ultimate checklist of canonically resident clergy, and that clergymen who’ve been denied canonical residency up to now are interesting to the bishop now.

“We are just over a month from the election,” the letter reads. “This process of clearly defining and examining each priest and deacon cannot be done in a matter of months and must be given time and patience to be done correctly.” The letter additionally says the method of choosing lay delegates is “under scrutiny and is not clear to all parishes, nor evenly applied,” however doesn’t elaborate.

The standards for who can vote is specified by the diocesan canons. Last month, the standing committee launched a 16-minute video wherein the Rev. Joe Gibbes, standing committee president, answered questions concerning the election course of, together with the rules for figuring out canonical residency. Also in October, the diocese emailed a list of the variety of lay delegates allotted to every parish, primarily based on common Sunday attendance. The complete variety of lay delegates is 134.

Without going into particulars, the letter asserts that “trust has eroded in the diocese” and “previously and long-scheduled opportunities for dialogue and communion among diocesan clergy and laity have been shut down by the diocesan leadership.” It additionally claims that candidates who have been approached for nomination refused due to the shortage of stability within the election course of.

On Oct. 13, the standing committee despatched a conference replace finalizing the prevailing three-candidate slate and saying it had not acquired any functions by petition.

The letter additionally objects to the diocese’s determination to rent Holt as a priest on the diocesan employees in the course of the interval when the primary election was beneath formal evaluation, although Holt just isn’t named. The diocese “endorsed said candidate by placing that person on their payroll, and having that person systematically visit parishes, effectively campaigning,” it says.

The letter doesn’t advocate a particular timeframe for a new election however asks that the diocese “reconsider the timing of this election.”

