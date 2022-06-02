Front Page Sports

Florida Dem calls for special session to address gun violence | Florida News | Tampa

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

click to enlarge

A Florida Home Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to name a particular legislative session to handle gun-related points after latest mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep.

Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Wire Byrd that was an preliminary step in in search of to name a particular session.

If 20 p.c of the members of the Legislature submit written assist for Geller’s proposal, the Home and Senate would then be polled about holding a particular session.

If 60 p.c of the members of every chamber agree, a particular session can be convened.

Such efforts to pressure particular classes on different points have failed prior to now.

Geller’s letter known as for addressing points equivalent to high-capacity rifle magazines, common background checks and expanded “crimson flag” legal guidelines.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram