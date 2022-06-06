Florida deputies borrow boat to arrest man on stolen jet ski

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County arrested a suspect for theft after he allegedly stole a jet ski on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said on Fb.

Authorities said Ronald Williams, 48, stole the jet ski spherical 12:30 p.m. and, unable to get it started, floated away on it.

A family getting ready to move out on their boat let the deputies borrow it to catch Williams, who was nonetheless floating throughout the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video reveals deputies approaching Williams with a gun drawn and telling him to place his arms up. Deputies ordered Williams to swim to the boat nevertheless he said he didn’t perceive the right way to swim.

One of many deputies could be heard yelling, “So that you’re gonna take a jet ski and you do not know the right way to swim?”

Deputies tossed Williams a rope and used that to drag the floating jet ski to the boat.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was taken into custody with out incident and the jet ski was returned to its homeowners.