Florida deputies rescue 9-year-old boy from house fire

Florida deputies save 9-year-old by pulling him through the window of a burning home
who else is inside the house? Where’s he at? In the house? Where’s he at? Where did you just break that window with Owen. Watch it. Watch your face. Where is he? Where does he sleep in there. Where does he sleep in there, wherever is grab because I don’t know where his feathers in here, Owen come through the window, grabbed my hand. Hey, come over to the light, come over to the light, stick your hands out. Hey, stick your hand down to where you see the light. Walk this way. Come over here. Where you at right there. That’s good. In my No, I can’t. Okay, come to the right, okay. I can’t see what’s in there. I need you to come to the light man. Where you at bud? Yeah. Where you at bud? Come to the light right here. Hey buddy, where you at? What’s the? Hey buddy? Where are you? Come over here, where you at? Okay. Is there another way to get to that bedroom? That’s not on fire. Okay. Go up, go up. How’d it go? Okay? Watch it. It’s swinging there for *** second. It’s *** baby. That’s it. I’m going the other way. Mhm. What’s his name? Come here, come here, reach out to us. Keep coming, Come on, come here, give your hands. Mhm mm hmm. Give me *** grab bag. Everybody else said house. Where’s the homeowner? Nobody else is in there. Hey, we just got that child out if you guys have oxygen please. Yeah, he was in there. Yeah, he’s breathing you. All right buddy. Thank you God. Thank you. Thank you. Deep breath. Let’s get him in the recovery position, bringing oxygen right now. I’m sorry. Just saying the recovery. There you go. There was okay. What possibly they said that something exploded in there. Is there anything in the residence that’s considered explosive? All right. Oh, hey, buddy.
Two Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies saved a child’s life on Thursday night after pulling him through the window of a burning home.It was about 10:45 p.m. when deputies responded to a house fire in Seffner, Florida. A child’s screams could be heard inside the home which was fully enveloped in flames. Footage from body cameras shows Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado working for more than four minutes to rescue a boy named Owen, breaking two bedroom windows and attempting to coax him out by using their flashlights as smoke pours from the house. Paramedics came and performed treatment on the boy until he was taken to the hospital, along with his mother and a homeowner. The child sustained severe burns and endured smoke inhalation. He is still in the hospital in serious condition, according to a news release. The deputies were not hurt in the rescue and fire crews safely extinguished the house fire. “These deputies never hesitated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They are true examples of what it means to be a hero.”
