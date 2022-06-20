Florida deputies shoot, kill black bear that was roaming community

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies on Saturday had been pressured to shoot and kill a black bear that was roaming round a Royal Palm Beach community, authorities mentioned.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office mentioned a deputy responded to a reported bear sighting within the space of Crestwood Boulevard, simply west of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, within the Saratoga Lakes community round 8 a.m. Saturday.

The deputy noticed a big black bear — roughly 6 ft tall and 300 kilos — getting into some bushes and strolling alongside a fence line.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office A black bear on Crestwood Boulevard within the Saratoga Lakes community in Royal Palm Beach on June 18, 2022.

According to the sheriff’s workplace, the bear ultimately went into the yard of a house, situated within the 100 block of Belmont Drive, the place it climbed a tree that had a child swing connected to it.

A girl who lives on the dwelling together with her husband and three youngsters — who’re between the ages of 1 and 9 — mentioned she noticed the bear inside her coated again porch the place her youngsters normally play.

“The bear looked in her direction which placed her in fear for her and her family’s life,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a news launch.

Eventually, the bear climbed down the tree and continued strolling by means of the neighborhood. At that level, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and extra PBSO deputies arrived on scene.

Just earlier than 10 a.m., the bear climbed roughly 50 ft up a tall tree within the 900 block of Crestwood Boulevard.

Sarah Loredo A black bear on Crestwood Boulevard within the Saratoga Lakes community in Royal Palm Beach on June 18, 2022.

“The bear stayed in the tree while FWC officers stood at the bottom of the tree to make sure the bear did not climb down,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned in a news launch. “PBSO’s role was to assist FWC Officers until they were able to locate a trapper, tranquilize the bear and relocate it.”

When the bear began to climb down the tree, FWC officers and PBSO deputies started “yelling at the bear and hitting the nearby trees to make noise to keep the bear in the tree which worked and the bear climbed back up the tree,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Hours later, round 12:30 p.m., the bear as soon as once more began climbing down the tree. Law enforcement officers once more yelled and made noise to attempt to hold the bear within the tree, however this time it did not work, and the bear continued climbing down.

“It should be noted that the bear had NO place to roam safely!” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. “The incident location and surrounding area are residential neighborhoods and fearing the bear would roam into the residential communities and/or impede traffic flow on the adjacent roadways PBSO was faced with making the decision to discharge their shotguns striking and killing the bear.”

The FWC mentioned the incident is at the moment underneath assessment.

Marjorie Etienne A black bear on Crestwood Boulevard within the Saratoga Lakes community in Royal Palm Beach on June 18, 2022.

According to the FWC’s South Bear Management Unit, bear exercise and vary in Palm Beach County is taken into account “rare.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission FWC’s South Bear Management Unit knowledge, 2022.

In 2021, there have been 5,726 bear-related calls within the South Bear Management Unit space, which incorporates Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, and Hendry counties.

According to the newest inhabitants estimate from the FWC, there have been 1,040 black bears in that area in 2015.

If you’re feeling threatened by a bear otherwise you discover a sick, injured, useless, or orphaned bear, name FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.