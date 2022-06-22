Florida didn’t pre-order COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids: DOH

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials from the Florida Department of Health mentioned the state didn’t pre-order any COVID-19 vaccines for children beneath the age of 5.

The FDA’s vaccine advisors unanimously endorsed Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for children beneath 5. Now the FDA will look over the committee’s choice and resolve whether or not to problem authorization.

Then, the CDC has the ultimate say earlier than anybody can get a shot. They’re assembly Friday and Saturday.

RELATED: FDA panel says Pfizer, Moderna’s COVID-19 photographs for tots protected and efficient

“It can be no shock we selected to not take part in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when the Department doesn’t suggest it for all youngsters. Doctors can order vaccines if they’re in want, and there are at present no orders within the Department’s ordering system for the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group,” FDOH said to ABC News.

The White House announced a few days ago that it has made 10 million vaccine doses available to states if the CDC green lights the shots. Officials are getting ready to ship and distribute vaccines across the country.

That means right now doctor’s offices and pharmacies nationwide are preparing for vaccine rollout to start as early as Monday.

But the Florida Department of Health told ABC News it didn’t pre-order any of those vaccines because it didn’t want to be involved in a “convoluted vaccine distribution process.”

In March, the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, announced Florida would become the first state in the country to officially advise against vaccinating healthy children for COVID-19. He was met with criticism from public health experts.

Here’s the full statement the Florida Health gave ABC News.

The Florida Department of Health (Department) has made it clear to the federal authorities that states don’t have to be concerned within the convoluted vaccine distribution course of, particularly when the federal authorities has a observe file of creating inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 insurance policies. It can be no shock we selected to not take part in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when the Department doesn’t suggest it for all youngsters. Doctors can order vaccines if they’re in want, and there are at present no orders within the Department’s ordering system for the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.

The division additionally issued the next assertion on Thursday.