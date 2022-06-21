Florida drivers catch a break, gas prices move lower

MIAMI – After months of report highs, there’s lastly some reduction on the pump.

For the primary time in 9 weeks, the common gallon of gas has fallen beneath $5.

According to AAA the nationwide common for a gallon of normal gas is now $4.98, down from the report excessive of $5.02 set final week.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday. The state common declined 7 cents final week, after reaching an all-time excessive of $4.89 per gallon.

“I just pumped in $59 and 43 cents, so it will go up a lot and then it will come down 5 or 6 cents,” mentioned Mike Pintado, who’s among the many many south Floridians not impress by the current dip in gas prices.

“What I’m afraid is going to happen is, it comes down a little bit and every body’s happy it’s come down but we’re still paying highly inflated prices,” added Pintado.

So, what’s driving down the prices and can it final?

“We may have an inventory report that came out saying we have a bigger bill than we anticipated and that will drive the traders to drop and sell,” mentioned Ned Bowman, the unique director of Petroleum Marketers Association.

Bowman says gas is a publicly traded international commodity and prices fluctuate with provide and demand and despite the fact that news of the of at present provide is best than anticipated it is not sufficient for prices to drop considerably.

“Crude oil, natural gas, gasoline and diesel, they think there’s a shortage of it and their going to run the prices up… similar to companies making profits on the stock market so I think the days of cheap gasoline is over,” added Bowman.

News that is has drivers on edge.

“Gas prices are terrible right now,” mentioned DJ Rhodes.

“My spending is a lot higher than before and the things that means that I can now purchase less more items when it comes to going to the grocery stores,” added Michael Hernandez.

And Pintado agreed, “I live all the way down in Kendall, I drive to Pembroke Pines every day for work so even in a small truck like this one it’s a lot, we shouldn’t be paying what we’re paying for gas right now.”

President Biden not too long ago introduced he’s contemplating a gas tax vacation and the state of Florida could have a full month with out the gas tax in October.

Regional Prices

Most costly metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.97), Fort Lauderdale ($4.88), Gainesville ($4.88)

Least costly metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.63), Pensacola ($4.65), Panama City ($4.69)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to restrict driving time.

Shop round for the perfect gas prices in your neighborhood.

Pay with money. Some retailers cost additional per gallon for purchasers who pay with a bank card.

Remove extra weight in your car. Every 100 kilos taken out of the car improves gasoline financial system by 1-2 %.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and rushing scale back gasoline financial system.