Florida drop tower will be taken down after teenager’s death | State News

ORLANDO, Fla. — A towering amusement experience in central Florida’s tourism district the place a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down due to the accident, the proprietor mentioned Thursday.
The determination to take away the greater than 400-foot experience that opened final December in Orlando’s International Drive district was instantly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson final March, the proprietor, Orlando Slingshot, mentioned in an announcement.
Sampson, who lived close to St. Louis, was visiting Orlando throughout spring break when he died from the autumn. The firm additionally mentioned it deliberate to create a scholarship within the teenager’s identify.
“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” mentioned Ritchie Armstrong, an official with Orlando Slingshot.
An autopsy confirmed that Tyre Sampson suffered quite a few damaged bones and inner accidents within the fall, which was dominated an unintended death. It confirmed Sampson weighed 383 kilos, nicely above the experience guide’s weight restrict of 287 kilos.
An initial report by outdoors engineers employed by the Florida Department of Agriculture mentioned sensors on the experience had been adjusted manually to double the scale of the opening for restraints on two seats, ensuing within the teen not being correctly secured. The report mentioned there have been many different “potential contributions” to the accident and that a full assessment of the experience’s design and operations was wanted.
Tyre Sampson’s household has filed a lawsuit in opposition to the proprietor, producer and landlord of the experience, claiming they have been negligent and failed to offer a protected amusement experience.
“While this announcement is lengthy overdue, the news right now is a reduction to Tyre Sampson’s grieving father, who has been advocating for this for the reason that day Tyre fell to his death,” Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard, attorneys for Sampson’s father, said in a statement.
No timeline was given for when the experience will be taken down.