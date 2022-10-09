Florida

Florida drop tower will be taken down after teenager’s death | State News

October 8, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


ORLANDO, Fla. — A towering amusement experience in central Florida’s tourism district the place a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down due to the accident, the proprietor mentioned Thursday.

The determination to take away the greater than 400-foot experience that opened final December in Orlando’s International Drive district was instantly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson final March, the proprietor, Orlando Slingshot, mentioned in an announcement.

No timeline was given for when the experience will be taken down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This materials could not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.

Source link

