



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a DUI cost Friday after deputies discovered that he had a blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal restrict, in line with a launch. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office mentioned members of the U.S. Navy discovered Joseph Roland Parker, 58, of Sugarloaf Key disoriented in a parked Ford Mustang on US-1 at 1:13 a.m.



When deputies responded to the scene, they discovered that Parker couldn’t stand on his personal,m couldn’t converse clearly, and didn’t know the place he was or what time it was.

Deputies mentioned the man additionally “had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.”

According to the sheriff’s workplace, Parker had a BAC of .434, which is 5.425 times the legal restrict of .08.

Due to how a lot alcohol was in his system, first responders took Parker to the Lower Keys Medical Center. He was later booked in the county jail on a DUI cost.