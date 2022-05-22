Oklahoma

Florida Everblades look back 10 years at Kelly Cup win from 2012

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Over a span of 111 days, from Feb. 1, 2012 to May 23, 2012, the Florida Everblades went from a seven-game losing streak and their playoff hopes in doubt to winning their first and only (as of now) Kelly Cup.

“For a while there it looked like we weren’t going to make the playoffs,” said Greg Poss, the Everblades coach from 2010-16 who is back in Southwest Florida as a mental performance coach.

The pieces fell into place, though. And when Brandon MacLean finished off a 2-on-1 in overtime of Game 5 at then-Germain Arena, the Everblades — and Craig Brush, who brought the franchise into existence in 1998 — finished the season as the ECHL’s best team.

“It’s something that we’ll never forget obviously, and the way that we won it with an overtime goal, that’s storybook stuff,” Brush said.

The Florida Everblades won the Kelly Cup on Wednesday, May 23, 2012 with a 3- 2 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Wranglers at Germain Arena.

This year’s Everblades are one step away from the Kelly Cup Finals. Florida is playing Newfoundland in the Eastern Conference Finals and is in that round for the third time in the last four seasons the playoffs have been played.

More ECHL hockey:ECHL hockey: Florida Everblades facing Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Newfoundland

“I’d just like to see it happen again, and if it happens in overtime, so much the better,” Brush said.





