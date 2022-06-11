Florida Everblades take 3-1 lead in Kelly Cup Finals

The Florida Everblades’ magic quantity for the franchise’s second Kelly Cup championship is all the way down to 1 because of a 3-2 OT win in Friday night time’s Game 4 towards the Toledo Walleye.

Lukas Kaelble was one of many huge heroes tonight, scoring the sport profitable purpose with 4:16 in extra time. But what obtained the Blades to OT was simply as insane as Joe Pendenza blasted residence the game-tying purpose with 20.2 seconds left in the third interval.

The rollercoaster Game 4 began in the Blades’ favor after Jake McLaughlin scored on the ability play 8:21 into the primary interval for his first purpose of the playoffs. However, Toledo’s Josh Dickinson evened the rating at 14:44 into the primary interval after redirecting a cross from teammate T.J. Hensick.

Toledo then gained a 2-1 lead with 2:34 remaining in the third interval because of a Matt Berry power-play purpose. But after that, the tide turned in favor of the Blades.

Game 5 of this yr’s Kelly Cup Finals is ready for Saturday, June 11 at Hertz Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.