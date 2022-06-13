Florida Everblades Win ECHL’s Kelly Cup

Exactly ten seasons since their earlier ECHL title, the Florida Everblades—Nashville’s AA affiliate—captured their second championship final night time, defeating the Toledo Walleye 4 video games to at least one.

Florida took their second straight South Division title, ending the common season with a 42-20-10 file. The Everblades dispatched the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a 4-2 collection in spherical one, swept the Jacksonville Icemen in spherical two, and beat the Newfoundland Growlers 4 video games to at least one within the convention last.

In the common season, Blake Winiecki and John McCarron (brother of Nashville’s Michael) led the workforce in scoring with 70 factors in every. Tomáš Vomáčka appeared in 22 regular-season video games, ending with a 0.897 save share and three.793 targets allowed under common. He didn’t seem in a single playoff recreation. Frequent Milwaukee Admirals call-ups Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard helped lead the Everblades blue line, taking part in in 49 and 59 video games, respectively. Up entrance, Naples, FL native Zach Solow recorded 12 factors in 18 regular-season video games.

During their playoff run, Solow led the Everblades in scoring with 18 factors in 19 video games, together with two targets within the championship-clinching recreation. Former Admiral Joe Pendenza was second in scoring with 16 factors in 20 video games. AHL veteran Cam Johnson, who recorded a 0.931 save share in 18 playoff video games, was given the June M. Kelly Most Valuable Player Award.

Last summer time, Florida’s coach Brad Ralph signed a five-year contract extension; this was his sixth season with the Everblades.

All statistics are courtesy of eliteprospects.com or echl.com.