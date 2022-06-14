Florida ex-wife of a slain Microsoft executive has hired a criminal defense lawyer

NEWYou can now take heed to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive mysteriously shot useless in entrance of his 2-year-old daughter in north Florida has hired a criminal defense lawyer — as new particulars have emerged concerning the pair’s acrimonious break up, Fox News Digital has discovered.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was gunned down February 16 after dropping off his twins on the house of his ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez in a tony suburb of Jacksonville Beach in north Florida.

He had simply taken the twins and his daughter Bexley, who he shares together with his second spouse Kirsten Bridegan, out for dinner.

Bexley was strapped in her automobile seat, and so they have been driving house to St. Augustine when he came across a tire within the highway and stopped, in keeping with police.

FLORIDA MAN MYSTERIOUSLY MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIS TODDLER DAUGHTER, NOW HIS WIDOW WANTS ANSWERS

As he stepped out of his black Volkswagen Atlas, an unknown assailant shot Bridegan in entrance of the terrified baby then fled.

Bexley remained within the automobile for 3 full minutes close to her father’s lifeless physique earlier than a passerby chanced on the ugly scene and pulled her from the automobile, police stated.

Kirsten Bridegan, 30, was at house with the couple’s 7-month-old daughter, London.

The surprising homicide stays unsolved, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department hasn’t publicly named a suspect.

But Gardner-Fernandez and her husband, Mario Fernandez, are actually represented by high-powered criminal defense lawyer Henry Coxe III.

Coxe, the previous president of the Florida Bar, “specializes in serious federal and state criminal matters,” in keeping with his bio on the Bedell Firm web site. Under the heading “Area of Practice,” the bio lists solely “criminal defense.”

Coxe advised Fox News Digital that he was retained by the couple “for the purpose of seeing if steps could be taken to protect her young twins from any publicity surrounding this tragic event.” He continued, “As for any other reason for the family to have or need counsel, whether it be myself or anyone else, there is none.”

The brutal slaying has introduced Bridegan’s relationship together with his ex-wife into sharp aid, as detectives seek for clues.

Jared and Shanna’s Courtship

The couple met round 2009 after they have been launched whereas she was visiting a shut pal in Jacksonville. Gardner-Fernandez grew up in a Mormon neighborhood in upscale Alpine, Utah — the daughter of Sterling and Shelli Gardner, who co-founded Stampin’ Up!, which sells paper craft merchandise.

The household firm, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has an estimated annual income of over $100 million a 12 months, in keeping with IncFact.

At first Bridegan wasn’t , however Gardner-Fernandez “wined and dined him,” flaunting her charmed life, a pal stated.

“It was like she was saying, ‘Look what my lifestyle is like, I can fly you all over, my parents pay for everything,” according to the friend.

Bridegan warmed up to Gardner-Fernandez, and they fell in love. He moved to Utah and the couple tied the knot in a 2010 fairytale wedding at the majestic Salt Lake City Temple.

They bought an $800,000 house in Highland, Utah, near her parents, and each drove a Mercedes — but neither of them had a job, the friend said.

VIGIL HELD FOR FLORIDA MAN MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIS TODDLER DAUGHTER

The parents provided the newlyweds a monthly stipend of more than $8,500 in addition to access to credit cards and other substantial financial perks — including giving Bridegan $100,000 to start a business, according to court filings and sources.

Cracks in the Marriage

Gardner-Fernandez became pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl. But their son was born with a serious congenital heart condition, pulmonary hypertension. Doctors told the couple the child needed to live at sea level for his heart to function properly.

They moved to Connecticut, where Bridegan’s brother and spouse have been residing on the time, which was additionally near their son’s physician in New York.

“That’s when the cracks really started to show,” stated the pal. Gardner-Fernandez stopped going to church and began zealously figuring out. She grew annoyed along with her husband, who had gained weight and was targeted on making an attempt to start out companies, the pal stated.

In search of a recent begin, Bridegan, who was originally from Jacksonville, persuaded Gardner-Fernandez to maneuver to his hometown. He was finding out on-line for a grasp’s diploma at Savannah College of Art and Design.

They purchased one other $800,000 home in ritzy Ponte Vedra Beach south of Jacksonville — however the transfer didn’t save their marriage. Bridegan remained a religious LDS member, whereas Gardner-Fernandez started straying from her religion, sources stated.

She had joined CrossFit, and Bridegan purchased her a set of private coaching periods as a reward. She allegedly started an affair with the non-public coach, and Bridegan discovered compromising emails between them, sources advised Fox News Digital. He confronted her, and she or he advised him she didn’t love him anymore, in keeping with the sources.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF MISSING MOM AFTER UNKNOWINGLY GIVING POLICE VIDEO SHOWING HIM ‘MOVING A BODY’

“It was like having someone you knew and loved do a complete 180,” stated the pal. “Jared was like, ‘I don’t recognize this person. I married a totally different person.’”

But he was nonetheless prepared to struggle for his or her marriage for the sake of their children — a proposition she rejected, a supply stated.

The Divorce

Gardner-Fernandez filed for divorce from Bridegan Feb. 23, 2015, after about 5 years of marriage, calling the union “irretrievably broken” and telling the courtroom, merely, “We don’t love each other anymore.”

Despite the festering animosity, each spouses remained within the marital residence, as they viciously squared off in divorce courtroom.

Gardner-Fernandez demanded unique occupancy of the house, major custody, and accused Bridegan of threatening to withdraw money from their youngsters’s belief funds for his personal use.

Bridegan countered that he deserved major custody, alimony, baby help, and unique use of their house as she had the means to reside elsewhere.

He accused her of surreptitiously spying on him by hiding child screens within the youngsters’s bed room and attaching a monitoring machine to his automobile.

In an e mail to his lawyer obtained by Fox News Digital, Bridegan connected a picture of one monitor hidden beneath his daughter’s dresser and one other beneath his son’s mattress. The rooms already had child screens in plain sight, and each dad and mom had entry to them, he wrote.

“This is enough!!! I should have every damn right on my own property to not constantly be under recording or monitoring by Shanna,” he wrote within the e mail May 17, 2015. “I want the flipping gates of Hell released on her for this.”

She additionally put in a lock on the master suite to which he was not given a key and allegedly positioned a voice-activated recorder in the home, he wrote.

Bridegan accused her of “totally lying on her financials” claiming she had no revenue when she had allegedly earned hundreds of dollars doing work beneath the desk for her mother’s enterprise, in keeping with the e-mail.

The spurned partner appeared most upset by Gardner-Fernandez unilaterally canceling their then 3-year-old son’s June 2015 coronary heart surgical procedure in New York after they’d waited months for the appointment.

Perpetual Litigation

Although the couple hammered out a divorce and shared parenting settlement in July 2015 that gave them equal custody, they continued to pull one another again into courtroom for six years.

Bridegan married Kirsten Bridegan in 2017, and the 2 have been constructing a blended household. But he and Gardner-Fernandez, who married Mario Fernandez in 2018, continued to spar continuously over each subject that cropped up with their twins, from the place they might attend faculty to modifications of their custody and baby help agreements.

“It was difficult to watch Jared go through constant court battles when all he wanted was to focus on being the best husband and father he could be,” Kirsten Bridegan stated.

“The parties struggle to resolve issues between themselves and tend to turn to the court for resolution,” wrote Gardner-Fernandez’s lawyer, requesting that the courtroom appoint a mother or father coordinator to mediate their disputes in 2020. “This has resulted in effectively a constant state of litigation.” The lawyer didn’t point out that the majority of the courtroom actions have been initiated by Gardner-Fernandez.

As the years handed, Gardner-Fernandez’s filings grew extra hostile and her accusations extra excessive. In 2019, she claimed Bridegan had been teaching and “interrogating the minor children and recording their statements.”

She alleged that he was “now threatening to use these coached recorded statements against the mother,” calling the conduct “abusive” and “outrageous” and demanding a social investigation. The request was denied.

In June 2021, Gardner-Fernandez filed a recent movement towards her ex-husband for not letting her borrow a small respiration machine for his or her son, which was used when at excessive altitudes. She had possession of a bigger machine that was much less handy for touring.

FLORIDA WOMAN UNINTENTIONALLY FIRES GUN, KILLS BOY: POLICE

“The father apparently considers his vindictiveness toward the mother more important than protecting his son’s health and life,” her lawyer wrote, accusing Bridegan of being “more concerned with humiliating the mother than he is in making sure his own child does not die.”

Ultimately, the matter was settled with an order entered on the docket 4 months earlier than Bridegan’s homicide, stating that he would pay Gardner-Fernandez $571 and retain unique use of the smaller machine. The vitriolic litigation concluded with a remaining docket entry recording Bridegan’s loss of life.

The Murder

Police imagine that the assailant might have positioned a tire within the highway to lure Bridegan from his automobile at about 7:30 p.m., then shot him.

There is not any surveillance footage of the assault. Detectives have requested for the general public’s assist in figuring out a car of curiosity — a darkish blue Ford F-150 with tan trim.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping the native police with assets — together with their labs to course of forensic proof.

“Detectives are still actively working this investigation and will continue to do so until we have no further leads,” stated Sgt. Tonya Tator, of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information ought to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. A GoFundMe.com account has been arrange for the Bridegan household.

There is a $55,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the killer. A majority of the money got here from a fundraiser launched by Jared’s brother, Adam Bridegan, and a pal, Nate Checketts. When requested whether or not the Gardner household had donated, Adam Bridegan responded, “Not yet, but we would welcome their assistance.”

Kirsten Bridegan has been on the forefront of making an attempt to deliver her husband’s killer to justice. She has spoken to numerous nationwide media retailers, begging the general public to come back ahead with suggestions. The distraught widow has posted flyers throughout north Florida and arranged a vigil to maintain his reminiscence alive.

“The fight doesn’t get easier. It gets harder as more time passes without answers. I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to stop fighting for Jared,” she advised Fox News Digital. “He deserves justice, the family deserves justice and the community deserves justice.”

Dueling Memorials

The twins didn’t attend their father’s March 3 funeral. Shelli Gardner, who closed on a $3.5 million trip house in Jacksonville Beach about three weeks after the homicide, claimed in a weblog put up that her daughter had been “uninvited.”

“After Shanna (along with anyone who knew her) was uninvited from Jared’s funeral services, Shanna and the twins planned their own celebration of life,” wrote Gardner March 21 on her weblog “So Shelli” beneath the heading “Enormous Amounts of Love.” The sentence has since been deleted.

The put up contains skilled images of Gardner-Fernandez and her husband, Mario Fernandez, smiling with the twins and dozens of family and friends.

A big unfold of Mexican meals and baked treats are featured alongside snaps of grinning company gathered within the yard of the Gardner’s new oceanfront property.

A collection of crucial feedback blasted the occasion as a “PR stunt” and inappropriately joyful.

REWARD NEARLY DOUBLED IN CASE OF FLORIDA MAN MYSTERIOUSLY MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIS TODDLER

“I’ve never seen so many smiles at a celebration of life ceremony for someone who was murdered in cold blood. Never mind all the pictures of the food decorations,” wrote Jay.

Gladys identified that Shelli Gardner’s declare was inaccurate and that Gardner-Fernandez was not invited however the youngsters have been.

In a reply, Gardner conceded that Kirsten Bridegan had supplied to choose up the twins, take them to the funeral and drop them again off at her mom’s house afterwards — however claimed the youngsters didn’t need to attend with out their mom, who was not invited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As everyone knows, there are multiple sides to every story, and I’ve chosen to not share our side, for the sake of everyone involved, especially our grandchildren,” she wrote. The crucial posts and Gardner’s response to them have been later deleted.

Gardner and Gardner-Fernandez didn’t return requests for remark. Mario Fernandez referred all inquiries to his lawyer Henry Coxe.