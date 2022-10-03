Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews looking for survivors are reporting extra deaths as restoration efforts proceed.

Officials confirmed Ian has killed not less than 76 individuals in Florida after it made landfall final week as a Category 4 storm, decimating coastal cities, flooding properties, collapsing roofs, flinging boats into buildings and sending automobiles floating. Four different individuals died in storm-related incidents as Ian churned into North Carolina.

More than 1,600 individuals have been rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in elements of southwest and central Florida since final week, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ workplace stated Sunday.

Now, as blue skies return, Floridians who took shelter whereas the hurricane raged have emerged to search out unrecognizable communities and face the daunting activity of rebuilding; many of them nonetheless with out energy or clear consuming water.

More than 689,000 properties, companies and different clients in Florida nonetheless didn’t have energy as of Sunday night, in line with PowerOutage.us. Many are with out clear faucet water, with properly over 100 boil-water advisories in locations round the state, in line with Florida Health Department data.

In Naples, Hank DeWolf’s 4,000-pound boat dock was carried via a condominium advanced by the highly effective hurricane, touchdown in his neighbor’s yard. And the water introduced somebody’s automobile into his personal yard. He doesn’t know who it belongs to or the best way to take away it.

As crews in Naples comb via the wreckage to verify nobody continues to be trapped, residents are experiencing an “emotional roller coaster” as they face the huge activity forward to scrub up and restore the metropolis, Jay Boodheshwar, metropolis supervisor of Naples informed CNN.

“People need to take care of their emotional and mental health, because we’re really going to need to work together on this,” Boodheshwar acknowledged.

Naples acquired record-high storm surge, when the hurricane despatched rising ocean water flooding into the metropolis’s streets and tearing via its infrastructure.

“The amount of water that we received and the height of the surge affected a lot of the infrastructure,” Boodheshwar defined. “So there are transformers that are fried. It is not simply rehanging lines. There are things that may need to be replaced.”

Similar scenes are taking part in out in different communities. Hurricane Ian — anticipated to be the costliest storm in Florida’s historical past — devastated neighborhoods from the state’s western coast to inland cities like Orlando.

In some circumstances, emergency staff out looking for indicators of life are at the identical time contending with shedding their very own properties.

“Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they’re doing what they can,” stated emergency doctor Dr. Ben Abo, who was making ready to hitch first responders on a rescue mission Sunday close to decimated Sanibel Island and Pine Island.

And the flooding isn’t over but.

Seminole County continues to expertise important flooding in sure neighborhoods, with households being rescued from waist-high waters over the weekend.

Days after the hurricane left, flooding continues to extend in areas close to the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney, with an further 100 properties struggling floodwater injury over the final 24 hours, Seminole County emergency administration officers informed CNN affiliate WESH.

FEMA alone can not rebuild and present help to all the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate informed CNN Sunday. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development, in any other case recognized as HUD, can present grants to communities impacted by hurricanes and different pure disasters to assist individuals get again on their toes, Fugate added.

“It’s just not the coast of Florida that’s been impacted. We’ve got impacts all the way through Orlando, up to the East Coast. Places like St. Augustine had devastating flooding,” Fugate confused.

Hard-hit Sanibel Island will likely be ‘out of commission’

Hurricane Ian wiped away elements of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the mainland, stranding residents as their solely link turned impassable.

Responders have been going door-to-door looking properties for anybody who might must be evacuated.

About 400 individuals evacuated from Sanibel Island over the weekend, City Manager Dana Souza reported Sunday night, including authorities will start turning their consideration to offering medical companies to the people who find themselves selecting to remain on the island, somewhat than evacuations.

Abo informed CNN he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the death toll considerably will increase as rescue and restoration efforts proceed on Sanibel Island.

US Coast Guard Commander Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson supplied a stark evaluation of the injury to Sanibel Island.

“That area is going to be out of commission for some time,” McPherson remarked. “It was hit very hard, it does not have water, it doesn’t have the basic infrastructure.”

Amy Lynn was at her good friend’s residence on Sanibel Island when Ian hit, forcing her to cover in a closet with seven canines, praying and holding the door shut as the hurricane roared exterior.

When she got here out, the residence had been badly broken, with partitions blown off, video confirmed.

“I prayed for 6 solid hours and came to peace that it may be my time to go. It wasn’t. God is good. We made it out alive,” Lynn wrote on Facebook. “We lost everything. My car is gone. I haven’t seen my home on Sanibel, i’ve been told it’s destroyed.”

Lynn stated she was grateful to be alive, however wrote, “This is so much more than devastating. The heart of the swfl coast is forever changed.”

Questions over timing of evacuation orders as deaths mount

Many of the Ian-related deaths — 42 fatalities — have been reported in southwestern Florida’s Lee County, which incorporates Fort Myers and Sanibel Island.

Lee County officers have been facing criticism about why the first necessary evacuations weren’t ordered till a day earlier than Ian’s landfall, regardless of an emergency plan which suggests evacuations ought to have occurred earlier.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated Lee County officers acted appropriately after they issued their first necessary evacuations on Tuesday, lower than 24 hours earlier than Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after a number of neighboring counties issued their orders.

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane additionally defended the timing of the orders, calling stories a few potential delay in issuing a compulsory evacuation “inaccurate.”

“As soon as we saw the model shift northeast, we did exactly what we could to encourage people to” evacuate, Ruane stated Sunday.

Ruane added individuals turned “complacent” and many didn’t evacuate to shelters.

“I think the most important thing that most people need to understand is we opened up 15 shelters. During Irma there were 60,000 people in our shelters. There’s 4,000 people in the shelters right now,” Ruane stated.

In addition to the 42 deaths in Lee County, Hurricane Ian additionally contributed to the deaths of 12 individuals in Charlotte County, eight in Collier County, 5 in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, two in Manatee County, and one every in Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties, officers stated.

Power may very well be out for weeks

Around 65% of all energy outages in Florida from the storm had been restored as of early Sunday, in line with PowerOutage.us.

But some residents and companies in storm-damaged counties is probably not again on the grid for “weeks or months” as a result of of the structural injury attributable to the hurricane, stated Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company.

In Cape Coral, simply southwest of Fort Myers, 98% of the metropolis’s energy construction was “obliterated” and will want full reconstruction, Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Ryan Lamb informed CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Florida can be working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite tv for pc to assist restore communication in the state, in line with DeSantis. “They’re positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas,” DeSantis stated.

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Aaron Pellish, Sonnet Swire and Andy Rose contributed to this report.