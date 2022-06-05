Florida fifth grader arrested, charged with threatening a mass shooting, police say

A fifth grade pupil in Florida was arrested over the weekend and charged with sending a textual content material message threatening to carry out a mass capturing, authorities acknowledged.

In a assertion Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace acknowledged it had realized earlier that day of a “threatening textual content message” despatched by a pupil at an elementary school.

It acknowledged its native school threat enforcement workers was immediately notified and commenced investigating. The 10-year-old boy was interviewed and charged later with “making a written menace to conduct a mass capturing,” the sheriff’s office acknowledged.

In video shared by authorities, the boy could also be seen being led right into a police automobile.

“This pupil’s habits is sickening, particularly after the current tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno acknowledged in a assertion, noting that the danger acquired right here merely days after the deadly school capturing at Robb Elementary Faculty left 19 school college students and two lecturers lifeless.

“Proper now will not be the time to behave like a bit delinquent. It’s not humorous,” he acknowledged. “This little one made a faux menace, and now he’s experiencing actual penalties.”

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks Wednesday in regards to the school capturing in Texas and pledges his dedication to take care of Lee County school college students and staff members protected. Andrew West / The Information-Press by the use of USA Immediately Community

Marceno acknowledged his workers “didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND,” to analysis the incident.

The remark acquired right here as authorities in Uvalde face mounting criticism over their response to the Might 24 school capturing after it acquired right here to light that they waited roughly an hour for backup in its place of immediately transferring in on the gunman.