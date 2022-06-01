Florida fifth grader arrested, charged with threatening a mass shooting, police say

A fifth grade scholar in Florida was arrested over the weekend and charged with sending a textual content message threatening to hold out a mass taking pictures, authorities mentioned.
In a press release Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned it had discovered earlier that day of a “threatening textual content message” despatched by a scholar at an elementary faculty.
It mentioned its native faculty menace enforcement group was instantly notified and began investigating. The 10-year-old boy was interviewed and charged later with “making a written menace to conduct a mass taking pictures,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.
In video shared by authorities, the boy may be seen being led right into a police automobile.
“This scholar’s conduct is sickening, particularly after the latest tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno mentioned in a press release, noting that the menace got here simply days after the lethal faculty taking pictures at Robb Elementary Faculty left 19 college students and two lecturers lifeless.
“Proper now will not be the time to behave like somewhat delinquent. It’s not humorous,” he mentioned. “This little one made a pretend menace, and now he’s experiencing actual penalties.”
Marceno mentioned his group “didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND,” to analyze the incident.
The comment got here as authorities in Uvalde face mounting criticism over their response to the Could 24 faculty taking pictures after it got here to mild that they waited roughly an hour for backup as a substitute of instantly shifting in on the gunman.