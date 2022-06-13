Florida first lady honored with GOP award, lauds husband for fighting for moms

NEWYou can now take heed to Fox News articles!

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis received an award celebrating Republican ladies in South Florida on Saturday and lauded her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis for his work championing points necessary to moms.

“We are mammas on a mission to protect our children. In Florida, the buck stops with the parents,” DeSantis mentioned Saturday on the Women of Distinction Awards Program and Gala, which was held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Fort Myers. She was honored with the Woman of Inspiration Award through the occasion.

The award ceremony is a highly-anticipated occasion for Republican ladies in South Florida and has a historical past courting again to 2016 honoring ladies making strides of their profession and neighborhood.

DeSantis praised her husband for standing up and supporting moms and points necessary to them, comparable to schooling.

FLORIDA’S REGISTERED REPUBLICAN VOTERS OUTNUMBER DEMOCRATS BY OVER 100K FOR FIRST TIME

“In Florida, school board members are term limited, something I wish would apply to members of Congress in Washington,” she mentioned.

Florida has been among the many main Republican states to decry and block crucial race idea from lecture rooms, in addition to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in feminine sports activities and signing into regulation a parental rights invoice that bans academics from giving instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten by means of third grade.

“In Florida, biological women compete with women and biological men compete with men,” DeSantis mentioned Saturday.

Florida’s first lady returned to the marketing campaign path final month after a battle with breast most cancers and celebrated what number of Americans have just lately flocked to Florida to reside in a state the place freedom is revered and enacted.

“I look forward to telling Florida’s story of success and why thousands of new residents are flocking to the Sunshine State in the name of Freedom,” she mentioned in a press release to Fox News on the time.

CASEY DESANTIS RETURNS TO CAMPAIGN TRAIL AFTER BATTLE WITH BREAST CANCER: ‘DAMN IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HERE’

During the occasion on Saturday, DeSantis highlighted that the variety of registered Republicans has surpassed Democrats this 12 months in comparison with Gov. DeSantis’ gubernatorial run in 2018.

“Now with more folks moving to Florida – you may be asking – will they vote for the failed policies of the states they’ve left behind?” she requested the viewers of roughly 350 individuals.

“Well, to give you an idea … When the governor was elected in 2018, there were nearly 300,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans,” she mentioned. “There are now 176,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.”

DESANTIS DECLARES WIFE CASEY OFFICIALLY ‘CANCER-FREE’ AFTER BATTLE WITH BREAST CANCER

Fox News Digital completely reported in March that Republican voters outnumbered Democrats by over 100,000 for the first time within the state’s historical past on account of each new registrants and celebration switches.

The governor’s workplace cited the state’s low unemployment charges, “the palpable sense of freedom” as a result of governor’s insurance policies, and Gov. DeSantis serving as “a champion for families and businesses alike” for the rise in Republican voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s safe to say that people across the nation fled to Florida for Freedom,” Florida’s first lady added in her remarks Saturday.