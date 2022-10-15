Florida fishing communities offered support from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press convention in Punta Gorda on Saturday to indicate his support for the fishing communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

Joined by different state and nationwide officers, DeSantis mentioned the efforts underway to assist residents and enterprise homeowners throughout the fishing business get well. DeSantis additionally addressed progress already made since Ian’s landfall.

He thanked native boat captains for his or her function, from serving to residents get to their properties on the barrier islands to volunteering with regulation enforcement for rescues.

DeSantis spoke of the devastation he has seen to many vessels and their gear all through the Southwest area.

With fishing having a roughly $10 billion financial affect on Florida, he stated officers are working to assist the business and its companies get again on their toes and take away any challenges on the highway to restoration.

“We are the number one destination for people who come and fish… and we’re proud of that,” DeSantis stated. “I know we’ve got a lot of folks who make a living by taking people out to fish and we want to continue that.”

DeSantis mentioned the Emergency Small Business Administration Bridge Loan Program, which offers short-term, zero-interest loans to small companies that skilled financial damage or bodily harm as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The program makes $50 million obtainable to assist companies. At least $10 million should go to small companies which might be agricultural producers impacted by Hurricane Ian within the following counties:

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Monroe

Orange

Osceola

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Volusia

Small companies in essentially the most impacted counties — Charlotte, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota — might be prioritized.

DeSantis stated this can assist enterprise as they buy broken or misplaced gadgets which have elevated in value as a result of inflation over the previous 12 months.

“These are real challenges… if you think about whatever gear they had that’s been destroyed, it’s much more expensive to replace that today than it was two or three years ago,” DeSantis stated. “It’s the same thing with all these other things, the improvements, the roofs, everything you see costs more than they would in 2019 or 2020.”

Loans authorized by way of this system are supposed to “bridge the gap” between the time a catastrophe impacts a enterprise and when a enterprise has secured long run restoration funding similar to federally or commercially obtainable loans, insurance coverage claims, or different assets.

Loans made beneath this program are short-term, zero-interest, private loans utilizing State of Florida funds. They aren’t grants and loans should be repaid by the authorized applicant.

They have already acquired over 1,000 candidates, with 225 enterprise authorized.

Interested candidates can apply now by way of Dec. 2 or till all obtainable funds are expended. Eligible small companies might apply for loans of as much as $50,000 by way of this system.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says it is ‘all arms on deck” to help residents

Hearing concerns from residents, DeSantis said the state will be taking further action to provide permanent relief for those affected by the storm.

He said he has talked with Lee County officials and plans to discuss options with the state legislature, describing it as a “all arms on deck” approach.

Officials also highlighted Florida receiving $30 million for the Dislocated Worker Grant Program, which steers resources to residents who’ve been displaced from their jobs and to help them find temporary employment.

DeSantis also stressed protecting victims from scammers or unlicensed contractors who show up to do repairs on damaged homes.

“Let’s have all arms on deck, however let’s make certain our persons are protected,” DeSantis said. “Let’s guarantee that their insurance coverage goes to be honoring the work that is being executed and let’s make certain we’re not permitting individuals to come back in, exploit the state of affairs after which hightail it out of dodge with no accountability… that is what they’re making an attempt to do.”

Florida officials requesting certain areas declared Federal Fisheries disaster

Officials announced they are requesting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare certain areas a Federal Fisheries Disaster location due to the severe impacts from Hurricane Ian.

“We do not actually know for positive (what the harm is), however a storm of this magnitude is suitable for this declaration,” DeSantis said. “Once that is authorized, then that gives these teams and other people within the business to work with NOAA to have the ability to get extra support.”

FEMA: 14 Disaster Recovery Centers open in Florida

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell applauded DeSantis’s words, while also highlighting FEMA’s own efforts to help.

“When you say all arms on deck, that is actually what you are seeing,” Criswell said. “I’m actually proud to be a part of the staff and supporting the governor in his efforts…. we will proceed to work.”

She said there are 14 FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the state, offering residents the ability to:

Apply for assistance

Learn more about disaster assistance programs.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

Here are the three in Lee County and Collier County:

Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 VICTORIA AVE., FORT MYERS, FL 33901

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, FORT MYERS, FL 33919

Veteran’s Community Park, 1895 Veteran’s Park Dr., NAPLES, FL 34109

Florida emergency management shifting to short-term recovery

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the response to Hurricane Ian has been the fastest disaster response in the state’s history. He thanked all emergency operations and state organizations involved with implementing the quick response.

As of now, he said the FDEM will shift to short term recovery efforts and continue to coordinate with local partners to meet the needs of the survivors.

FWC estimates 5,000 boats damaged by Hurricane Ian

Captains for Clean Water Executive Director Capt. Daniel Andrews reminded officials of the work boating captains have put in and to not neglect lesser affected areas.

His nonprofit’s mission is to restore and protect aquatic ecosystems for the use and enjoyment of all. After Hurricane Ian, their focus is to help affected communities heal and recover as they rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

“We grew up right here. We’ve lived by way of these storms earlier than (and) we all know that restoration will not be going to come back in a single day,” Andrews said. “It’s going to be months and months and years till these companies are again open absolutely.”

He thanked DeSantis for thinking about boating captains and acknowledging their hard work throughout the recovery efforts.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto gave a report of the damage and what they’ve seen, estimating over 5,000 vessels were damaged by Ian.

Barreto stated FWC staff are decided to get the waterways clear and clear for boaters, nevertheless there is no such thing as a timeline.