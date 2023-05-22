Florida fugitive arrested in Washington County | WJHL

The Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton knowledgeable that a fugitive from Florida was once apprehended in Washington County, Tennessee on Friday right through a site visitors prevent.

During the site visitors prevent, regulation enforcement officials stopped a white Honda sedan with a erroneous brake gentle. After undertaking a background test, they discovered that the motive force had an impressive warrant for a narcotics violation.

The fugitive was once known as Samantha Chingliak, a 37-year-old resident of Labelle, Florida. The liberate printed that Chingliak was once at the run from Florida, and was once a sought after prison.

Chingliak was once charged with being a fugitive prison and is being held in the Wahington County Detention Center with out bond as of Monday morning. She is predicted to look in court docket at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.