Florida fugitives arrested in Oklahoma

Authorities arrested two fugitives in Oklahoma in reference to a sexual battery investigation that stemmed from abuse allegations at a Florida church.In September 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Workplace Particular Assault Unit acquired a tip of attainable sexual abuse that occurred inside a Florida church. An investigation confirmed that long-term sexual and bodily abuse of minors within the church spanning greater than 30 years, authorities mentioned.Following an investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Workplace served a search warrant of the church and an arrest warrant for the pastor on Wednesday. Authorities mentioned in addition they arrested two folks in Newalla and Ardmore in reference to the investigation.Legislation enforcement arrested three suspects in complete.Authorities mentioned they recognized and spoke with quite a few victims and witnesses via the course of the investigation. Investigators consider extra suspects are concerned within the sexual abuse.

