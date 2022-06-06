Florida gas prices could soon reach $5 per gallon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gasoline costs are creeping nearer to $5 a gallon. The state widespread jumped 18 cents last week, reaching a model new all-time extreme of $4.76 per gallon on Sunday, in step with AAA.

Florida gasoline costs in the meanwhile are 66% costlier than a yr prior to now. It now costs $71 to fill a median measurement 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s nearly $29 higher than what drivers paid last yr.

“Sadly, the ache on the pump is more likely to get even worse this week,” talked about Mark Jenkins, AAA – The Auto Membership Group spokesman. “Gasoline made very sturdy beneficial properties within the futures market final week. When that occurs, we usually see retail costs rise. It could take days or per week for pump costs to mirror the change, however it wouldn’t be a shock to see retailers increase their costs one other 20 cents by Monday night time.”

Crude oil costs rose 3% last week on the futures market. Friday’s settlement of $118.87 per barrel was $3.80/b higher than the week sooner than. Gasoline future costs elevated 24 cents per gallon from the week sooner than, reaching a model new all-time report extreme. Though OPEC+ launched plans to elevate oil manufacturing by 648,000 barrels per day.

Methods to Save on Gasoline