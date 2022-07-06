Florida gas prices decline for third straight week, AAA

MIAMI – Florida drivers are seeing a little bit good news on the pump.

Statewide, gas prices declined by means of the Independence Day vacation weekend, at the same time as a document variety of Americans have been forecast to take a highway journey.

The common value for gas in Florida was $4.52 per gallon on Wednesday. The state common has declined almost 12 cents since final week and has dropped a complete of 37 cents by means of the previous three weeks.

“Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown,” stated AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

He added if the futures value drops maintain, drivers may see Florida gas prices drift again under $4.10 per gallon.

“However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we’ve seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months,” stated Jenkins

On Tuesday, the worth of U.S. crude oil plummeted, falling under $100 a barrel for the fist time in eight weeks. Tuesday’s closing value of $99.50 per barrel is sort of $9 lower than the week earlier than, and the bottom day by day settlement since April 25, 2022.

However, oil prices rose on Wednesday to $100.15 a barrel, clawing again a few of Tuesday’s heavy losses.

Over the vacation weekend, drivers discovered the most costly Independence Day gas prices on document. The common value on July 4th was $4.55 per gallon. That’s $1.54 per gallon greater than final 12 months’s vacation.

Regional Prices

Most costly metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63)

Least costly metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Wednesday’s Avg. Price – $4.52 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank – About $68 (15 gallons)

2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High – $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to restrict driving time.

Shop round for one of the best gas prices in your neighborhood.

Pay with money. Some retailers cost further per gallon for clients who pay with a bank card.

Remove extra weight in your car. Every 100 kilos taken out of the car improves gasoline financial system by 1-2 p.c.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and rushing cut back gasoline financial system.