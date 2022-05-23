Florida gas prices drop ahead of holiday weekend: What you’ll pay today

article

Florida gas prices are backing off record highs as drivers prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend.

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of regular in the state is $4.48. That’s down 3-cents from $4.51 last week.

Before this year, the highest Memorial Day average gas price was set in 2008 at $3.93 per gallon.

While gas prices have dropped slightly, that doesn’t mean they can’t skyrocket back up. The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the end of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. This is due to “expectations of strong driving demand” throughout the summer driving season, which spans from Memorial Day and lasts until Labor Day, the analysts, led by Natasha Kaneva, the head of JPMorgan’s global commodities strategy team, wrote.

RELATED: 6 ways to save on gas

According to AAA, these are some ways to make the gas you have in your tank last longer:

Combine your errands to limit how much you are driving

Shop around for the best prices

Pay with cash because some retailers charge extra to use a credit card

Remove extra weight from your car

AAA also recommends driving conservatively because accelerating too fast and speeding wastes fuel

Some gas stations are offering incentives to save on gas if you pay using their app. For example, Drivers can save 15-cents per gallon through June 12 by filling up at Wawa and paying with the app.

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35’s Pump Patrol.