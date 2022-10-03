Florida gas prices drop as the state Gas Tax Holiday begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida drivers are seeing a giant drop in prices at the pump with the state common at $3.22 per gallon — the lowest since January.

It comes after the state gas tax vacation went into impact over the weekend.

Florida’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 suspends the state’s 25 cent tax on every gallon of gas via the remainder of October.

The state has already seen a two-digit value drop because it started. Georgia drivers are seeing even decrease prices at $3.17. The nationwide common is $3.79.

“This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand,” stated Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week.”

The one-month Fuel Tax Holiday runs from Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 2022.

