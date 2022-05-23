Florida Gas Prices Slip Back 3-Cents After Reaching Yet Another All Time Record High Last Week

Florida – Monday May 23, 2022: As of Sunday the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida had slipped back 3-cents to $4.48, after reaching yet another all time record high of $4.51 cents last week.

“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” said Mark Jenkins, Florida AAA spokesman. “A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”

Nearly 2 million Floridians are preparing to take a Memorial Day road trip later this week, despite historically high gas prices. That is 100,000 more Floridians expected to take a road trip this year compared to last year on Memorial Day. That’s 5.4% more than last year’s holiday weekend. Although there is forecast to be a strong rebound in air travel this year, 90% of holiday travelers are expected to drive to their destination.

Before this year, the highest Memorial Day average gas price was set in 2008 at $3.93 per gallon. Last year, Memorial Day travelers paid an average price of $2.86 per gallon. The state average was $2.60 in 2019 and $2.91 in 2018.

Florida Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($4.64), Fort Lauderdale ($4.55), Miami ($4.54)

• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.35), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.40)

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA Resources to Combat Higher Gas Prices

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.