Florida gasoline prices hit $4.76 record

TALLAHASSEE – The frequent price of a gallon of ordinary unleaded gasoline in Florida hit a record-high $4.76 on Sunday, and AAA says it might probably likely proceed to rise.

“Sadly, the ache on the pump is prone to get even worse this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared assertion Monday. “Gasoline made very sturdy positive aspects within the futures market final week. When that occurs, we usually see retail costs rise. It might probably take days or per week for pump costs to replicate the change, but it surely would not be a shock to see retailers increase their costs one other 20 cents by Monday night time. At this charge, it positive looks as if there’s little or no resistance to rising costs on the pump, and $5 a gallon is rapidly changing into a really actual risk this summer season.”

AAA pointed to a combination of issues for the surge in costs, along with the European Union largely shifting to ban Russian oil imports amid the Ukraine battle.

Sunday’s price of ordinary unleaded in Florida was up 18 cents a gallon from per week earlier and 58 cents from a month earlier, primarily based on AAA.

The state’s most-expensive gasoline was inside the West Palm Seaside at $4.90.

Broward County’s gasoline is clocking in at $4.80 a gallon, whereas Miami-Dade is right behind at $4.79.

The least-expensive gasoline was inside the Pensacola, Fort Walton Seaside and Panama Metropolis areas.