Florida gator attack victim was missing 3 limbs: police

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Sean McGuinness, the victim in what’s believed to be a deadly alligator attack in Florida, probably suffered a grotesque dying, in accordance with new information from police.

A spokeswoman for the Largo Police Department mentioned that when McGuinness was present in Taylor Lake final week, “he was ​observed to be missing three limbs.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers say they’re nonetheless investigating the 47-year-old’s dying, but it surely’s probably the alligator or alligators concerned within the attack are nonetheless in Taylor Lake.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper removed two alligators from the area,” FWC mentioned in a press release. (*3*)

Steve Sperry tells WFLA that he usually noticed McGuinness within the water at Taylor Lake. Last week it was confirmed the person had beforehand been warned multiple times to remain out of the water. It’s believed he usually entered the water to retrieve discs that have been misplaced within the lake by close by disc golfers.

“We had spoken with him and asked him about the danger associated with going in the water and he had said if you show [alligators] some kind of mutual respect they have a relationship with you,” mentioned Sperry.

Sperry mentioned McGuinness had even named among the alligators within the lake.

“He named the big one, the 10-footer, Willy,” Sperry mentioned.

Despite the risks, Sperry mentioned McGuinness didn’t have any issues going into the water.

“He seemed fearless with it. He said, ‘We have a relationship. I don’t bother them, they don’t bother me,’” Sperry recalled.