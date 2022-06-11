Florida Gov. orders flags lowered to half-staff Sunday to honor Pulse Nightclub victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday the popularity of the victims who died and the injured throughout a capturing at Pulse Nightclub June 12, 2016 in Orlando.

Sunday marks six years because the incident.

On Sunday, the governor ordered flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff from dawn to sundown Sunday and requested residents to take a second of silence at 9 a.m. Sunday as a part of Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida.

On June 12, 2016, a person entered the Pulse Nightclub, which was an LGBTQ institution that was internet hosting themed Latin Night and shot and killed 49 individuals.

Many who died had been of Hispanic background.

The shooter was designated as an ISIS-inspired terrorist that purposefully focused the LGBTQ institution.

