Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sets a new monthly fundraising record as he runs for re-election

NEWNow you can hearken to Fox Information articles!
EXCLUSIVE – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set a brand new month-to-month fundraising file in April, as he runs for a second four-year time period steering Florida.
DeSantis hauled in almost $10.5 million in April, in response to figures shared first with Fox Information on Tuesday.
The full included $2.297 million raised by his reelection marketing campaign and $8.156 million introduced in by Mates of Ron DeSantis, his political committee.
IN FUNDRAISING RACE, RON DESANTIS IS THE $100 MILLION MAN
That’s the governor’s finest mixed month-to-month fundraising since forming the marketing campaign committee in November of final yr. And the April complete brings to greater than $113 million the quantity DeSantis has raised to date this election cycle.
The large fundraising complete dwarfs the main Democratic gubernatorial challengers working to face off with the governor in November’s election.
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor who switched events, earlier this week introduced that he introduced in $1 million final month, bringing his complete raised throughout his gubernatorial marketing campaign to $9.2 million, which pales compared to DeSantis’ haul. And Crist, thus far, has outraised Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, the 2 different main contenders vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
FIRST ON FOX: DESANTIS ANNOUNCES MASSIVE INITIAL AD RESERVATION ON SPANISH LANGUAGE CHANNELS AND STATIONS
DeSantis has seen his reputation surge amongst Republican voters in his state and across the nation over the previous two years, thanks largely to his relentless pushback towards COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic in addition to his aggressive actions within the tradition wars.
He has now greater than doubled the quantity of fundraising he pulled in through the 2018 cycle, when the then-three-term congressman narrowly gained election as governor over Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Florida, a one-time high common election battleground state which has trended purple the previous couple of election cycles, can be an costly state by which to marketing campaign. It’s house to a number of media markets, together with three – Miami, Orlando, and Tampa – which are within the high 20 nationwide.
“The vitality and enthusiasm across the governor continues to translate into essential sources for his marketing campaign and with no indicators of slowing,” a supply accustomed to the marketing campaign’s fundraising technique advised Fox Information. “Donors are responding to his management and are desirous to gasoline the combat. And that’s a welcome signal –– Florida is trending purple, but it surely’s additionally house to among the nation’s most costly media markets.”
DESANTIS VOWS HE’S ONLY BEGUN TO FIGHT
The governor’s formidable battle chest permits the DeSantis reelection marketing campaign to commit sources to do the issues it must do to safe a stable victory in November. Amongst them is a seven-figure advert reservation DeSantis made final week to safe advert time within the coming months to run spots directed in the direction of Spanish-speaking voters. The $5.three million DeSantis is spending to order advert time on Spanish language broadcast, cable, radio and digital to run marketing campaign advertisements was first reported by Fox Information.
Whereas DeSantis has repeatedly deflected discuss of a possible run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pundits view him as a attainable White Home contender.
And the governor’s spectacular fundraising prowess and his large 2022 haul – which comes from among the greatest and strongest donors within the GOP in addition to from small greenback grassroots contributions not solely throughout Florida however from coast to coast – sends a sign to the remainder of the potential 2024 Republican presidential discipline of DeSantis’ reputation, affect, and power ought to he launch a White Home marketing campaign.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Former President Donald Trump – who repeatedly teases one other White Home run in 2024, stays essentially the most prolific fundraiser within the Republican Occasion. His Save America political motion committee – his most important fundraising automobile – introduced in over $125 million since its launch quickly after the 2020 election and had over $110 million in its coffers as of the tip of February.